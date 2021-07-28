Marvel's Spider-Man Gets Shout Out During Olympic Games

✖

U.S. Olympic athlete Kelly Claes gave a big shout out to Marvel's Spider-Man during a recent interview. The beach volleyball Olympian is also a known gamer, and was asked about the PlayStation that's she's been playing in the hotel. Claes responded with "Spider-Man all day," making it all too clear which game she's been enjoying most on the platform. It's unclear whether or not she was referring to the first game, or last year's Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, but video of Claes' comment was shared on Twitter by developer Insomniac Games, and the company seemed quite thrilled to see it!

The video can be seen in the Tweet embedded below.

Since the game's release in 2018, Marvel's Spider-Man has been a huge hit for PlayStation and Insomniac games. First released on PlayStation 4, the game introduced fans to a new take on Peter Parker. This version of the hero had been wearing the webs for nearly a decade, making him older than the high school version so frequently seen in media. Marvel's Spider-Man received a next-gen upgrade alongside the release of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales last year, offering the same core game alongside new costumes and new graphics that took advantage of the PlayStation 5 hardware. A third installment in the series is currently in the works, but it's unclear exactly when it will drop on PS5, and whether or not it might also release on PS4, as Miles Morales did.

Insomniac just wrapped development on Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, so it could be some time before the next Marvel's Spider-Man game releases. The wait might seem agonizing for fans of the hero, but given the quality of Insomniac's games, the wait will surely prove worth it. In the meantime, gamers will just have to keep finding new ways to enjoy Marvel's Spider-Man, just as Kelly Claes clearly has!

