‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ Accolades Trailer Revealed

Marvel’s Spider-Man is one of the biggest and most critically-acclaimed releases this year, and so naturally Sony Interactive Entertainment have released a new and official “accolades” trailer for the PlayStation 4 exclusive.

In addition to boasting favorable review scores and snippets about the game and its quality, the trailer also features multiple cinematic set pieces and highlights some of the game’s characters and villains, such as Miles Morales and Mister Negative. Best yet, it’s completely spoiler-free, meaning if you haven’t beaten the game yet, you can still check it out.

A ton of games these days get the accolades trailer treatment — but not many deserve it as much as Marvel’s Spider-Man, which is a front-runner for game of the year. Our editor Matthew Hayes wrote the following about it in our official and glowing review of the title:

“Marvel’s Spider-Man is the best superhero movie you can’t buy a ticket to see, and it’s one of the best open-world games of the generation. Insomniac Games has shown great audacity in its effort to craft a wholly original Spider-Man story, with its own timeline and set of origin stories. and

“Having played the game from start to finish, I can say that even the most hardcore comic book fans will have their expectations exceeded by Marvel’s Spider-Man’s impossible scope and exhaustive fan service.”

Perhaps the most impressive thing about the release of Marvel’s Spider-Man is that it has overtaken the industry and the lives of many without offering any multiplayer content. If single-player games are dying, Sony, Insomniac Games, and Spidey surely didn’t get the memo.

Marvel’s Spider-Man is available for PlayStation 4 and slated to be expanded upon with DLC later this year. For more news, media, and information on the title, be sure to peep our previous coverage of it and all things Spidey by clicking here.

As always, feel free to hit the comments section and let us know all of your thoughts, opinions, and even your hot-takes on the latest PlayStation 4 exclusive. Did it live up to the hype? Do you want to see Insomniac Games make another or a different game with another Marvel hero?