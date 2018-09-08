‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ Is Arriving Today for Some Players

Several Spider-Man fans will be playing Marvel’s Spider-Man on the PlayStation 4 ahead of everyone else, with some players getting their copies of the game early.

Insomniac Games’ new project is scheduled to release later in the week on Sept. 7, but some are reporting that they’re not going to have to wait that long. Over on the hero’s subreddit where users talk about all things Spider-Man, posts have gone up that showed some players are already able to enjoy their copies of the game. One post shared an image of the game box, with the owner saying that the game was imported from Dubai, where the Sept. 7 street date has already been broken.

While some have taken different measures to get the game sent to them ahead of its release date, others are simply teasing others with the game and console bundle that are both about to go on sale later in the week. A separate user posted on the subreddit prior to the first post and shared an image of the PlayStation 4 Pro bundle that was made for the release of Marvel’s Spider-Man. The console and the controller are both red and white to match the hero’s colors with a huge spider logo covering the top of the red PlayStation 4 Pro. The user who shared the image of the console said that they weren’t keeping the six bundles they had while adding that they worked at an electronics store and were planning on selling them later on.

Though the majority of people will have to wait for their copies of the game and the bundles to arrive at the scheduled date this week, they can at least spend that time reading up on the first few reviews of the game that have been shared. Embargos for the reviews went up on Tuesday, with different outlets sharing their first impressions of the game that have pushed the Metacritic score up to a solid 87. Our own review went up Tuesday, as well, that gave the game a 5/5 score. An excerpt of that review seen below with the full report readable here.

“There’s so much more I want to tell you about this game. I want to assure you that the stealth missions will make your mouth go dry. I want to warn you about certain challenges. I want to admonish you to cherish your time with certain characters. There’s much more that I could say, but you don’t need any more persuasion. This is a genre-defining and generation-defining effort from Insomniac, Sony, and Marvel, and it’s one of the best Spider-Man stories ever told. Go play it. Go be great.”