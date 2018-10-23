‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ Fan Turns Game Into a ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Trailer

A Marvel’s Spider-Man fan recreated a Spider-Man: Homecoming trailer using the game’s scenes in a trailer fitting of the game’s movie-like quality.

Marvel’s Spider-Man players spoke highly of the game’s story and cutscenes while commenting that it was as good as any major film, and USNIM’s fan-made trailer above shows that same praise applies to bite-sized looks at the game as well. In true Spider-Man fashion, the trailer mixes serious and light-hearted moments from the game while featuring some of Spider-Man’s biggest foes and most memorable allies.

If the trailer seems like it looks familiar even without having played the game, it might be because people have seen a similar setup back when Spider-Man: Homecoming’s first full-length trailer was revealed at the end of 2016. Marvel released the initial trailer for the Spider-Man movie that featured the same music as the one seen in USNIM’S trailer above. The scenes were different, of course, but the style used to mash up different moments is evident when seeing the two trailers side by side.

It’s not the first time that Marvel’s Spider-Man fans have recreated parts of Spider-Man: Homecoming using the game’s content either. Back in September, another Spider-Man fan recreated the poster for Spider-Man: Homecoming using the models found in the game, though the tweet that included an image showing the poster has since been deleted.

Marvel’s Spider-Man has been out for a while now with many people already having completed the game with eyes set on the upcoming DLC, but Insomniac Games gave players another way to relive the game if the fan-made trailer and recent updates inspired people to play it all over again. In an update released days ago, Insomniac Games added the New Game+ mode that players have been waiting on. The update made it so that players could play through the game’s story once again, this time with all of their hard-earned content remaining unlocked. Gadgets, powers, upgrades, and more can be utilized in the second playthrough with a higher difficulty level unlocking an even greater challenge.

Marvel’s Spider-Man is available for the PlayStation 4 with the game’s first DLC chapter The City That Never Sleeps that’s called The Heist releasing on October 23rd.