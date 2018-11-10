New ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ Concept Art Revealed

Some new Marvel’s Spider-Man concept art has surfaced featuring never-before-seen images of Spidey, Silver Sable, and more.
The new concept art comes way of Dennis Chan, a freelance concept artist and illustrator that works on both games and film, who took to Twitter to share some early designs for the game with fans (spoilers for Marvel’s Spider-Man ahead).
Silver Sable showing Spidey some tough love. Key frame for Spider-Man PS4. Shoutout to Eve Ventrue for the design on Silver Sable. Art direction by Jacinda Chew. #spiderman #spidermanps4 #insomniacgames #marvel #sony #playstation4 #conceptart #digitalart #digitalpainting pic.twitter.com/Sma6axXKIU— Dennis Chan (@DennisChanArt) November 8, 2018
Raft concept for Spider-Man PS4. Art direction by Jacinda Chew. #spiderman #spidermanps4 #insomniacgames #marvel #sony #playstation4 #conceptart #digitalart #digitalpainting #illustration #gameart #games pic.twitter.com/133it25mt9— Dennis Chan (@DennisChanArt) November 6, 2018
Otto just finished reading Spidey a bedtime story. Keyframe art for Spiderman PS4. Art direction by Jacinda Chew. #spiderman #spidermanps4 #insomniacgames #marvel #sony #playstation4 #conceptart #digitalart #digitalpainting #illustration #gameart #games pic.twitter.com/5LxUcXs4z1— Dennis Chan (@DennisChanArt) November 2, 2018
Otto just having a friendly conversation with Norman. Keyframe art for Spiderman PS4. Art direction by Jacinda Chew. #spiderman #spidermanps4 #insomniacgames #marvel #sony #playstation4 #conceptart #digitalart #digitalpainting #illustration #gameart #games pic.twitter.com/gsy6L6Oiqe— Dennis Chan (@DennisChanArt) November 1, 2018
Devils Breath Key frame for Spider-Man ps4. Art direction by Jacinda Chew. #spiderman #spidermanps4 #insomniacgames #marvel #sony #playstation4 #conceptart #digitalart #digitalpainting #illustration #gameart #games pic.twitter.com/WoiZi0WbJj— Dennis Chan (@DennisChanArt) October 31, 2018
As you can see, the concept art and the final design and look of the game match up pretty well, which isn’t always the case with concept art. Otto, the Advanced Suit, and The Raft all look pretty similar to how they look in the final game. Meanwhile, Silver Sable looks slightly different, and a little taller than she did in the end product.
If you haven’t been following Chan’s Twitter, he’s been sharing concept art of the game for awhile now. Here are some of the earlier pieces he shared:
Spider-Man vs Scorpion and Rhino Key frame for Spider-Man PS4. Art direction by Jacinda Chew. #spiderman #spidermanps4 #insomniacgames #marvel #sony #playstation4 #conceptart #digitalart #digitalpainting #illustration #gameart #games #scorpion #rhino pic.twitter.com/FN6vvH85Ug— Dennis Chan (@DennisChanArt) October 26, 2018
Norman Osborn’s penthouse Concept for Spider-Man PS4. Art direction by Jacinda Chew. #spiderman #spidermanps4 #insomniacgames #marvel #sony #playstation4 #conceptart #digitalart #digitalpainting #illustration #gameart #games #normanosborn pic.twitter.com/O73ApJkS9r— Dennis Chan (@DennisChanArt) October 25, 2018
Early look for Doctor Octavius workshop. Art direction by Jacinda Chew. #spiderman #spidermanps4 #insomniacgames #marvel #sony #playstation4 #conceptart #digitalart #digitalpainting #illustration #gameart #games #doctoroctavius pic.twitter.com/77iAdxdJUJ— Dennis Chan (@DennisChanArt) October 23, 2018
MJ’s apartment concept for Spider-Man PS4. Art direction by Jacinda Chew. #spiderman #spidermanps4 #insomniacgames #marvel #sony #playstation4 #conceptart #digitalart #digitalpainting #illustration #gameart #games #instaart #maryjanewatson pic.twitter.com/A9HMYJO4Dn— Dennis Chan (@DennisChanArt) October 22, 2018
Keyframe illustration for Spider-Man. Trust Spidey he’ll web them all to a safe place. Art direction by Jacinda Chew. #spiderman #spidermanps4 #insomniacgames #marvel #sony #playstation4 #conceptart #digitalart #digitalpainting #illustration pic.twitter.com/Mrjioquslb— Dennis Chan (@DennisChanArt) October 19, 2018
Marvel’s Spider-Man is available exclusively for PlayStation 4. For more news and coverage on the game and all things Spidey, click here. And of course, give Dennis Chan a follow on Twitter to check out more concept art he has shared in the past, plus whatever he shares in the future.