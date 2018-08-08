‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ Limited Edition PS4 Pro Bundle In-Stock on Amazon

The gorgeous, limited edition Marvel’s Spider-Man PS4 Pro is now available to pre-order on Amazon. These will be gone quickly, so you’ll want to snag one for yourself as soon as you can! You can find a link right here.

For $399 you’ll get yourself a striking, custom PlayStation 4 Pro console, a custom controller to compliment it, and the deluxe version of Marvel’s Spider-Man, which has a very good chance of becoming game of the year. We have a great feeling about this one, and this is your chance to own a unique piece of PlayStation and Spider-Man history ahead of Spider-Man‘s September 7 launch.

For those of you who are wondering, the deluxe edition of Marvel’s Spider-Man comes with the following bonuses:

Full Game

Three chapters in Marvel’s Spider-Man: The City that Never Sleeps series* – Available post launch, each chapter contains:

Additional missions

Additional characters from the Spider-Man universe

Additional suits for Spider-Man

If pre-ordered before September 7, 2018, receive all Pre-Order Bonus Content + a custom, one of a kind physical pin for Marvel’s Spider-Man

Shortly after Sony revealed the PlayStation 4 Pro bundle, it sold out everywhere. Users were commenting more about the fact that they couldn’t find the console than they were about the console and game itself. Similar to what we used to see with the SNES Classic Edition and NES Classic Edition, these consoles have been slipping in and out of stock within minutes or, at the most, hours, so if you’ve been waiting to find one for yourself then don’t hesitate. We’re only a month away from launch!

Are your spidey-senses still tingling? Wanting more? You’re in luck, because today we also got a fresh new batch of Spider-Man footage on PS4 with fantastic commentary from Insomniac Games creative director Bryan Intihar. The footage gives us a first look at one of the stealth missions you’ll play as Spider-Man, spellbinding footage of Spider-Man swinging through the streets and doing acrobatic stunts, and of course, lots of combat. The commentary provides a lot of insight. You can check it out right here.

We’ll have so much more on Marvel’s Spider-Man in the weeks leading up to launch, so stay tuned for all of the latest!

