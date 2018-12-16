Gaming

Insomniac Reveals Why ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ Into The Spider-Verse Suit Is Peter’s And Not Miles’

Earlier this month, developer Insomniac Games and publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment […]

By

Earlier this month, developer Insomniac Games and publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment unveiled the third and final DLC coming to Marvel’s Spider-Man: Silver Lining.

In addition to providing the DLC’s first trailer, Insomniac Games also revealed the three suits that will be added into the game for Silver Lining. One of these suits is the Into The Spider-Verse suit.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Since the reveal of the three suits and that one of them would be the Into The Spider-Verse suit, some fans have wondered why Insomniac Games opted to go with Peter Park’s suit from Spider-Verse and not Miles Morales’ suit. Well, the answer is quite simple: “why would Peter wear Miles’s suit?”

In response to Insomniac’s response, some fans pointed out that Peter Parker already wears some suits in the game that aren’t his, and thus, this explanation doesn’t make any sense. However, while Peter wears suits from other Spidey’s — such as Ben, Hobart, and Kaine — it’s because those characters don’t exist in the game’s universe or don’t have spider-powers. Miles does, and thus Peter can’t wear Miles’ suit, which he will presumably build himself.

So, if you’ve been wondering about this, there you go. Alas, this won’t be enough to satisfy some fans, who have a knack for being disappointed, displeased, and unpleasant. Luckily, Insomniac Games isn’t letting any angry fan feedback about suits get to them.

Marvel’s Spider-Man is available exclusively on PlayStation 4. The aforementioned final DLC, Silver Lining, is poised to release on December 21. What suit will you rock for it?

Tagged:
, ,

Related Posts