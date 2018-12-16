Insomniac Reveals Why ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ Into The Spider-Verse Suit Is Peter’s And Not Miles’

Earlier this month, developer Insomniac Games and publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment unveiled the third and final DLC coming to Marvel’s Spider-Man: Silver Lining.

In addition to providing the DLC’s first trailer, Insomniac Games also revealed the three suits that will be added into the game for Silver Lining. One of these suits is the Into The Spider-Verse suit.

We want to celebrate the release of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse with all of you, check out the new suit inspired by the movie! Available with Marvel’s Spider-Man: Silver Lining. #SpiderManPS4 pic.twitter.com/gS6dmsZ8bD — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) December 14, 2018

Since the reveal of the three suits and that one of them would be the Into The Spider-Verse suit, some fans have wondered why Insomniac Games opted to go with Peter Park’s suit from Spider-Verse and not Miles Morales’ suit. Well, the answer is quite simple: “why would Peter wear Miles’s suit?”

Why would Peter wear Miles’s suit? — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) December 14, 2018

In response to Insomniac’s response, some fans pointed out that Peter Parker already wears some suits in the game that aren’t his, and thus, this explanation doesn’t make any sense. However, while Peter wears suits from other Spidey’s — such as Ben, Hobart, and Kaine — it’s because those characters don’t exist in the game’s universe or don’t have spider-powers. Miles does, and thus Peter can’t wear Miles’ suit, which he will presumably build himself.

Because in our universe those characters do not have Spider powers. And Parker builds lots of designs. — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) December 14, 2018

So, if you’ve been wondering about this, there you go. Alas, this won’t be enough to satisfy some fans, who have a knack for being disappointed, displeased, and unpleasant. Luckily, Insomniac Games isn’t letting any angry fan feedback about suits get to them.

We don’t feel any of the suits we have released are “trash” or anything close to it. All of them were selected by our team for reasons and had a lot of love and effort put into them. — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) December 14, 2018

Marvel’s Spider-Man is available exclusively on PlayStation 4. The aforementioned final DLC, Silver Lining, is poised to release on December 21. What suit will you rock for it?