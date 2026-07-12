New Nintendo Switch Exclusive Game Comes With Free Switch 2 Upgrade

A new Nintendo Switch exclusive game comes with a free upgrade for Switch 2 users. When a Nintendo Switch game comes to Nintendo Switch 2, most developers and publishers charge an upgrade fee. It’s rarely the price of a full game, but it is often $10, if not a little more or less. And then sometimes there is no upgrade path at all. On occasion, though, the upgrade path is free, and that is the case with a new Nintendo Switch 2 game.

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The Nintendo Switch game in question is a smaller, indie release, so it isn’t very expensive to begin with, but free is obviously nonetheless the much more preferred option. To this end, anyone who owns The Drifter on Nintendo Switch can upgrade to the Nintendo Switch 2 version for free. This is the case now, and will be the case going forward, perpetually.

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The Drifter

After being announced in 2019, The Drifter was finally released last year, in July. And it’s notably a Nintendo console exclusive. Whether it will stay this way over time remains to be seen. That said, if you buy the game on Switch, you won’t have to pay this $20 twice. You can upgrade the Switch version to the Switch 2 version for free.

As for the game itself, The Drifter is a point-and-click adventure game meets pulp thriller from developer Powerhoof. And it’s the junior effort from the studio best known for its debut game, 2017’s Crawl. Much like Crawl, The Drifter has proven to be a fan favorite. The Nintendo Switch eShop doesn’t have user reviews, but Steam does. And on Steam, after 3,430 user reviews, it has a 97% approval rating, which is enough to earn it an “Overwhelmingly Positive” rating, the highest rating possible on the platform. And this pairs nicely with its impressive 89 on Metacritic. All of this is to say, the game is good.

“Insanely good story, flawless game, super polished,” reads one of the aforementioned user reviews. Another user review adds, “One of the most incredible games I have ever played. From start to finish, the story was just incredible. The voice acting is also top-notch. I’m sad it is over.”

In the game, for those just learning about it, but who are curious to know more, you are a murdered drifter awakened and alive again, seconds before your death. Hunted and haunted, you must untangle the web of conspiracy involving your death.

Those who end up checking out The Drifter, whether on Switch or Switch 2, should expect to sit down with the game for about eight to nine hours. This is at least the average length of the game. Some may work through it a bit quicker than this, while others may take a bit longer, depending on variables like playstyle and efficiency of puzzle solving.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.