PS6 Report Reveals Release Date Delay

A new PS6 report has revealed a release date delay. Right now, based on most reports, the expectation is that the PS6 is going to release in 2027, and it looks like it’s going to cost at least $1000, unless Sony can subsidize a massive loss per unit with increased prices elsewhere, such as PS Plus price increases and eliminating physical games, which in turn allows it to make more money on every PS5 game sold by eliminating retailer middle men and manufacutirng costs. Even then, the PS6 is going to be substantially more expensive than the PS5 was at launch, which isn’t ideal for anyone.

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There have been some suggestions that Sony should attempt to wait out the current volatility in the memory and storage markets, aka delay the PS6 to 2028. There are some problems with this approach, but it is a possibility. And it may be exactly what Sony is thinking, according to a new report.

The new report comes from Nash Weedle, a well-known industry insider, but an insider best known for his scoops on Nintendo, its hardware, and its games. So this new report is a little out of his wheelhouse, but according to the fairly reliable insider, the PS6 and its rumored handheld companion machine will release in 2028. Nash Weedle does not say when in 2028, but it’s presumably going to be around November, based on the recent history.

The Problem With 2028

Waiting out the volatility on the market would be a good approach if there were a reason to expect things to get better. Most forecasts peg 2027 as worse than 2026, and at best, things will stabilize in 2028. Emphasis on stabilize, not improve. For the foreseeable future, the current market conditions are the new normal, so there isn’t much incentive for Sony to wait. There are risks like the console leaking or the market worsening, not to mention sitting on the console and pushing back all the software for it will be very costly as well. That said, it’s also possible that 2028 was always the target. For what it is worth, Nash Weedle does not deliver this information one way or another.

If the handheld rumors are true, it’s going to prove mighty convenient for Sony. PlayStation is going to have a hard time selling a $1000 console in this economy. If it has a handheld that is roughly half this price, or even $300/$400 cheaper, this could subsidize the loss in sales on the PS6 and keep the PlayStation base intact and moving forward.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.