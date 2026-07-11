$80 PS5 Game Only $8 for a Limited Time

A PS5 game that normally costs $80 on the PlayStation Store is only $8 right now, thanks to a massive 90% discount. That said, this discount is set to expire on July 16, in five days. Until then, PS5 users can grab the game at its lowest price ever. It’s never been discounted this much. And the same applies to PS4 users, as there is also a PS4 version of the game with the same discount. Unfortunately, the PS5 version does not come with any PS5 Pro enhancements for owners of the premium Sony console.

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PS5 and PS4 users, more specifically, can grab Supermassive Games and 2K Games’ interactive drama horror game, The Quarry, for $7.99. For those unfamiliar with Supermassive Games, they exclusively make horror games. Their best-known work to date is Until Dawn, a PlayStation exclusive released back in 2015 on the PS4. And this is particularly relevant because it is described by Supermassive Games as a spiritual successor to Until Dawn. And it’s a good spiritual successor at that, with a similar rating to Until Dawn, though it did not sell nearly as well as Until Dawn, so a sequel is unlikely. Its own spiritual successor could still come, though.

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One of the Best Horror Games of 2022

Upon release, The Quarry earned a 79 on Metacritic, which is a decent score with no context, but an even better one when you consider it’s a horror game, as horror games notoriously review lower than just about every other genre. Meanwhile, 2022 was a light year for horror games, so The Quarry easily ranks among the best that year alongside the likes of Signalis and The Mortuary Assistant. The big horror game that was supposed to be The Callisto Protocol, but unfortunately, it turned out to be a bit of a flop.

Of course, critical reviews are one thing, but if a game doesn’t also have high remarks with consumers, it’s not that noteworthy. The Quarry‘s user reviews are better than its marks with critics, though. To this end, after more than 18,000 user reviews, The Quarry has a 4.26 out of 5-star rating. On a 100-point scale, this is a score of 85.

Those who decide to check out The Quarrry should expect a game that is about 9 to 11 hours long, on average. However, in the game, players can influence events and the ending through various choices. To this end, to see every bit of content the game has, players will need more like 35 hours with the horror game.

Lastly, it is worth noting this is for the deluxe edition of the game, which comes with both a PS4 and a PS5 copy, plus ‘80s-themed character outfits, instant access to the Death Rewind system, a Gorefest Movie Mode option, and a Horror History Visual Filter Pack.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations over on the ComicBook Forum.