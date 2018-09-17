How ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’s Post-Credits Scene Connects to Silver Sable

The following article contains spoilers for end-game content in Marvel’s Spider-Man.

Marvel’s Spider-Man’s final scene foreshadows the rise of more than one villain but also hints at the return of Silver Sable, this time as an ally instead of a foe.

At the end of Marvel’s Spider-Man, players who sit through the credits in their entirety are met with a scene featuring Norman Osborn and his son, Harry. Norman goes into Harry’s secret room that now houses an ominous chamber that Harry floats inside, suspended in some type of gel with symbiote-like appendages coming off of his body. Norman comments on Harry’s sickness while saying that they were so close to curing him before placing his hand on the tank to be met with the same gesture from Harry, though through the use of the dark tentacle-like instead of his hand.

As we unpacked previously, the scene’s a clear indicator towards the rise of Venom who will apparently be Harry this time instead of Eddie Brock. It also sets up the start of the Green Goblin’s story with Norman reprising his role as the grenade-throwing villain, something that was hinted at by this ending scene and other teasers peppered throughout the late-game stages. While Silver Sable isn’t directly mentioned in this final scene that’s filled with villainous references, story arcs from the comics indicate that this could lead to the mercenary leader teaming up with Spider-Man.

First reported by GameSpot, Marvel’s Spider-Man contains more than a few similarities to the Ultimate Spider-Man comics and appears to draw inspiration from them in several instances. From Peter Parker’s proficiency in science to the appearances of several villains, another part of Ultimate Spider-Man should be considered when looking at the future of Sable.

Just before the final fights in Marvel’s Spider-Man, Silver Sable begrudgingly works with Peter Parker to save Norman, the man who hired her and the private security force in the first place. In Ultimate Spider-Man, Silver Sable was also one of Spider-Man’s villains, though she became an ally later on just as she did towards the end of the game. How this ties into the end-credits scene deals with a story arc in the comics called “War of the Symbiotes.” It’s during those events that Silver Sable teams up with Spider-Man to take on Venom, a character that was so prominently hinted at during the end of the game. The end of Marvel’s Spider-Man is clearly setting up a sequel with many more pivotal players, seemingly with Silver Sable working alongside Spider-Man against Venom and the Green Goblin.

Marvel’s Spider-Man is now available for the PlayStation 4.