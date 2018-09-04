‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ Fits Perfectly With ‘The Spectacular Spider-Man’ Theme

A fan-made trailer for Marvel’s Spider-Man shows just how well the PlayStation 4 game fits with the theme song from The Spectacular Spider-Man animated series.

YouTuber illbedarnd put together the trailer above that mixes the latest gameplay footage from Insomniac Games’ Spider-Man project with the theme from the 2008 animated series and spanned two seasons across different television networks. From web-slinging to diving off of buildings to fighting villains like Scorpion and Rhino, the upbeat theme fits perfectly with nearly any gameplay scene that it overlays.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This isn’t the first time that the YouTuber has taken a Spider-Man trailer and outfitted it with a different theme either. The same person responsible for this newest trailer made another one several weeks ago that showed different gameplay scenes that had the theme song from Spider-Man: The Animated Series, the animated show from the ’90s. The formula worked just as well with that one as well, but the newer one from the ’00s might be even better depending on which show you’re fonder of. The YouTuber who made both trailers praised the character development in Spectacular Spider-Man but still said the ’90s theme was better, something that many people will probably agree with.

Other content creators have taken shots at making their own fan-made trailers in the past as well that give the official trailers decidedly different sounds. One such creator shared a trailer back in July that went even further back in the history of Spider-Man, all the way back to the ’60s theme song. It’s got that distinct retro appeal to it with the theme song being combined with a crackling effect to it that makes it look like you’re watching some old footage. Others, however, have given the trailers much more serious tones. Also shared in July, a Redditor put together a trailer with Johnny Cash’s “Hurt” playing in the background while showing scenes with Spider-Man and Peter Parker that seemed much darker thanks to the music.

It’s not long now until everyone gets to hear and see what Marvel’s Spider-Man has to offer on the PlayStation 4 with Insomniac Games’ chosen music following all the action seeing how the game’s releasing later this week. Due out exclusively for the PlayStation 4 on September 7, the game is undoubtedly the biggest title releasing this week. That obviously earned it a spot on our list of games to look for throughout the week of September 3, but you can see the full list here to make sure you’re not missing out on anything else.