‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ Turf Wars DLC Release Date Confirmed With New Trailer

By now, Marvel’s Spider-Man fans have already become acquainted with Black Cat with The Heist DLC and now it’s time for a brand new adventure with new foes and new quests with Turf Wars.

The upcoming DLC brings Hammerhead front and center as the main antagonist to face off against Spidey. According to the team over at Insomniac Games, “First appearing in the 1970s via the pages of Amazing Spider-Man comic book, Hammerhead — the organized crime boss known for his obsession with the mob’s glory years and a cranium surgically enhanced into a deadly weapon — has declared war against the other Dons of the Maggia, and are using equipment left by Sable International during its occupation of Marvel’s New York. Spider-Man and Yuri Watanabe will have to team up to put an end to the violence that has erupted in the streets of the city.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Just as players saw with The Heist, Turf Wars will feature an all new storyline for Marvel fans to take on. New missions, bases, trophies, challenges, and more!

The team also shared a brand new piece of art to share, seen above. “We once again worked with famed Marvel illustrator and suit designer Adi Granov on this new image. It’s been a pleasure to continue working with him to create amazing new art for the post-launch DLC. You’ll also notice it features Spider-Man in his Velocity Suit – which was designed by Adi and that you can unlock in Marvel’s Spider-Man (we know many of you have already!).”

The next adventure for Marvel’s Spider-Man kicks off on November 20th exclusively for PlayStation 4. For those that didn’t purchase the City That Never Sleeps bundle, the upcoming content drop will run you $9.99. If you’re interested in the full bundle for three of the game’s expansions – including The Heist – that option runs $24.99. With that, players will enjoy The Heist, Turf Wars, and the upcoming Silver Lining chapter.

Are you excited for what’s next? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below and tell us what you think about Hammerhead crashing the party.