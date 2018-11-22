‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ Fans Think ‘Spider-Geddon’ Might Be Hinting at a New Spider-Cop Suit

Spider-Cop made an appearance in the latest issue of Spider-Geddon to confirm the hero actually exists in some capacity, and now Marvel’s Spider-Man fans think the cameo might be a teaser for an actual Spider-Cop suit in the PlayStation 4 game.

Throughout the Marvel’s Spider-Man game, Spider-Cop is referenced occasionally as Spider-Man speaks in a gravelly voice and calls himself by that name when assisting Yuriko “Yuri” Watanabe. The persona’s referenced so much that players have designed their own versions of the suit, powers and all, but if the Spider-Geddon teaser plays out like people think it will, players might get an actual Spider-Cop suit to wear.

An image taken from Spider-Geddon #4 seemingly willed Spider-Cop into existence by placing the character alongside other Spider-Man variations from different universes, an appearance that the Marvel’s Spider-Man hero appropriately responded to by saying “Spider-Cop … actually exists? I can’t express how happy this makes me.” After that reference was spotted, there was some discussion about how the tile for Spider-Cop looks like it shows the hero as an in-game model, the character’s artwork distinctly different from the other comic-styled heroes. A close-up of the version of Spider-Cop in Spider-Geddon shows that it does indeed look like a version of the hero that was pulled straight from the game itself.

What does this mean for Marvel’s Spider-Man players then? It means that there’s a chance Spider-Cop could actually be added to the game as one of Spider-Man’s suits that he can choose from. The comic could’ve easily created Spider-Cop in an art style that matched the rest of the characters shown in the panel, but the fact that it resembles an in-game model instead seems deliberate enough to fuel speculation that the skin might get added to the game.

Insomniac Games has the perfect opportunity to add the skin as well with the game having one more DLC episode that hasn’t yet been released. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Silver Lining is the final of three episodes included in the DLC bundle called The City That Never Sleeps, and with the past two episodes adding new suits to unlock, it’s to be expected that the next DLC will do the same. One of those could very well be Spider-Cop with his blue hat and a mustache on the outside of his suit, just as the Spider-Geddon comic showed, but it remains to be seen whether the suit will come with a unique power or whether it’ll even be added at all.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Turf Wars is the second DLC that’s out now with Silver Lining following it at a later date.