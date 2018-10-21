Marvel’s Thanos Is Taking Over ‘Soulcalibur VI’

Marvel’s Thanos has come to Soulcalibur VI with players creating their own custom versions of the Mad Titan.

Using the game’s character creation feature that lets players build their own custom fighters with movesets reminiscent of existing Soulcalibur characters, the creativity has been flowing with Bowsette and other unlikely fighters making their way into the game. It didn’t take long for players to figure out how to put Thanos in Soulcalibur VI, and the fighter even has a finger-snapping finisher to make him fit right in.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Sharing a post on Reddit, a user submitted a gif that showed Thanos slashing a maskless “Spider-Man” with a scythe before snapping his fingers and winning the match.

While creating Thanos’ look just takes some effort to get it right, the fitting finisher was built right into the game and is what many are using with their versions of Thanos. Using one of Zasalamel’s scythes, another character in the Soulcalibur series, Thanos is able to utilize the scythe and Zasalamel’s ability to give him the finisher he deserves in Soulcalibur VI.

This gif of Thanos wailing on Spider-Man is far from the only version of Thanos that’s been created in Soulcalibur VI though. While characters are opting for the Zasalamel moveset and finisher, other variations of the character show him with different weapons and movesets like those of Nightmare, another staple character in the Soulcalibur games. The video below shows him facing off against God of War’s Kratos, a custom character that’s impressive enough in its own right but looks even better when facing off against Thanos.

Since the game launched, players have already shown off many more custom characters like the ones shown above. Joining Bowsette, Kratos, and Thanos are characters like NieR: Automata’s 2B and Tomb Raider’s Lara Croft with people commenting on how impressive it is that Soulcalibur VI’s character creator is so precise that it can perfectly recreate these characters. Magikarp also made its way into the game, a Pokemon that finally stands a chance against opponents thanks to a new moveset, but it didn’t take long before people found out how to make some exceptionally NSFW creations as well.

How good is Soul Calibur VI’s character creator like people is making very accurate copies of 2B, thanos, the chad, sans and others and i’m losing my mind — Captain Spuwuky (bad english) (@CaptainCuwry) October 20, 2018

Soulcalibur VI is now available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.