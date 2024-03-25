New Mass Effect 5 Update Is Great News for Fans of OG Trilogy

An update on the new Mass Effect game -- tentatively dubbed Mass Effect 5 by many -- from executive producer Michael Gamble has great news for fans of the OG trilogy. In 2024, a lot of the talent that made up BioWare when the first Mass Effect was released, including the leadership of the time, is gone, and has been gone for a long time. This isn't true about everyone though, so Mass Effect fans hoping for a return to the original trilogy, both in terms of design and quality, have some hope.

Over on social media platform X, BioWare executive producer, Michael Gamble relayed word that the Creative Director, Art Director, and Game Director are all trilogy vets. Of course, he himself can be added to this list as well. In other words, the team responsible for shepherding the new Mass Effect game all have ties to the original games. This could be troubling news if you want something entirely brand new and expansive out of the series, but most of the Internet simply wants another Mass Effect game that reminds them of the original trilogy. And with the the current leadership at BioWare, it seems likely this is what Mass Effect fans will get.

How much of the bulk of the team consists of developers who have been at BioWare during its height is unclear, but this is less important than having veterans at the top of decision-making totem pole.

EP, Art Director, Creative Director, Game Director are

all trilogy vets. — Michael Gamble (@GambleMike) March 23, 2024

While it seems obvious the next Mass Effect game will evoke more of the original trilogy than anything else, the expectation is Andromeda's characters, story, universe, and some of its design will carry over into this new game as well. How much of it though, remains to be seen. BioWare could always throw all of it away and not many would care too much, but based on the teasers so far, this doesn't appear to be the plan.

