Mass Effect Teaser Secret May Confirm Return of Fan-Favorite Character

The recent Mass Effect teaser may confirm the setting of the game, and that setting is the Milky Way Galaxy. It may also tease the return of a fan-favorite character. With the most recent Mass Effect game, Mass Effect Andromeda, BioWare took Mass Effect fans away from the Milky Way Galaxy, the setting of the first three games, and to the Andromeda galaxy. Based on previous teases and reports though, the expectation is the next game will take players back to the Milky Way Galaxy, and the latest teaser may contain a secret hinting at this possibility as well.

Over on Twitter, YouTuber Kala Elizabeth points out that during the N7 Day teaser -- which you can view here if you haven't seen it -- a Krogan can be seen seemingly in the background. More than this though, the Aralakh Company music, Grunt's theme in Mass Effect 3, can be heard. What's especially notable about this beyond the obvious connection to the original trilogy, is that as far as we know the Aralakh Company does not exist in the Andromeda galaxy.

It's reasonable to take this information and assume this may be hinting that the game takes place in the Milky Way Galaxy, however, this is just speculation. It's pretty specific to use this music, in particular, but what this could signal, who knows. if it's hinting at the Aralakh Company though, then the Andromeda setting is seemingly ruled out.

The N7 Day teaser plays Aralakh Company as the N7 walks into the bay, Grunt's theme from Mass Effect 3. I've seen a lot of speculation that this is a Krogan, and it definitely could be. Are they walking out to Tuchanka? #MassEffect pic.twitter.com/NpMPw1nlNa — Kala Elizabeth (@kalaelizabeth) November 10, 2023

It's also worth noting, and this is where the headline comes into play, that using Grunt's Theme from Mass Effect 3 may just tease that Grunt is in the game, which is very plausible. In the first-ever teaser trailer, we see Liara T'Soni, but she looks much older. Because of this, many are assuming the game takes place far in the future from the events of the trilogy. What is the only species that lives longer than Asari? The Krogan. Krogan can live to be a well beyond 1,000 years, and Grunt is basically just a baby during the events of Mass Effect 3. In other words, even if the game is set in the far future, he could still be in it, and maybe that's what this specific music is teasing. And maybe that is him in the background.