It Looks Like the New Mass Effect May Be a PS6 Game

If you are a Mass Effect fan, you are going to be waiting a while for the next game in the sci-fi RPG series. To this end, it looks increasingly likely it will be a PS6 and next Xbox game. And this is going to be a brutal wait for Mass Effect fans, who haven't been treated to a new installment since 2017's Mass Effect: Andromeda. And as you may know, this didn't satisfy most fans of the series due to its inferior quality compared to the original trilogy. Mass Effect Legendary Edition was a pleasant treat in 2021, but to only have this to hold you over until the next console generation is rough.

Back in November of last year, we relayed that word on the street was the next Mass Effect game wouldn't be out until 2029. And we know from leaked Microsoft documents that the PS6 and next Xbox could be out in 2028. Matching up these two timelines suggests the long-awaited BioWare game will be either a next-gen game or a cross-gen game. Probably the latter.

Fast-forward, and now we've heard out of EA that the game is still in pre-production. And at this point it is obvious it will remain so until either Dragon Age: Dreadwolf is out or about to release. The good news is it is rumored that this will happen later this year. The bad news is this doesn't make the above date any less accurate. BioWare used to ship games at a brisk rate, like much of the industry. The industry is different now though. Games take on average four, five, sometimes even six years. There are AAA games made quicker than this, but it is quite rare.

If the game's development goes smoothly, a 2028 or 2029 release seems reasonable. However, it is also easy to imagine this game dipping into the 2030s based on the convoluted development of Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, which at least one reboot, if not more than one.