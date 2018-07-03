Mass Effect Female Commander Shepard Statue Revealed, Pre-Order Now

“I’m Commander Shepard, and this is my favourite collectible on the Citadel.” Gaming Heads has done it again as their impressive Mass Effect high end collectibles line continues to grow. Now that Thane has shipped out and fans await the epic Wrex that is also on the way, the team has unveiled yet another entry into their store. Meet Commander Shepard.

Commander Shepard is a beloved hero, universally recognized badass, and a beacon of hope to all races across the galaxy. They have mended war wounds that have scarred races for hundreds of years, they have rallied enemies to fight under one cause when no one else could, and they have fought their way to be the only hero they knew they could be. Commander Shepard is one of my favourite video game heroes of all time and their legacy in Bioware’s Mass Effect Trilogy continues to facilitate one of the largest fandoms in gaming history. It doesn’t hurt that he’s got some pretty sweet merch too.

For the first time ever, “FemShep” is getting the high end collectible treatment! Though she has had some figure merch released in the past, most notably from Kotobukiya, this is the first time that a high quality resin statue has been released for the icon. We’ve gotten MaleShep, now it’s Jane’s turn!

Just like any Gaming Heads piece, there are two versions: The exclusive, which can only be bought through them, or the standard, which can be found out in the wild. According to Gaming Heads, “the Femshep exclusive edition statue comes with comes with an additional M-98 Widow Anti-Material Rifle and the M8 Avenger assault rifle as found in the regular edition, so you can change your display preference for this statue as and when you wish.”

We don’t have an exact release date yet other than Q1 2019, but she is available to pre-order for $399.99! Sounds like a hefty price tag? You can also set up an easy to use payment plan courtesy of the collectibles powerhouse. But hurry! The exclusive edition is limited to only 500 pieces world wide! Get yours here!