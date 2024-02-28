Fallout Anthology Edition Is Packed With 7 Games And Unique Collectibles

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

With Fallout TV series set to premiere on Prime Video on April 12th, now is a great time for fans to revisit the game series. You can do that and then some with the Bethesda Fallout S.P.E.C.I.A.L. Anthology Edition, which includes 7 classic games and some fun collectibles. One of these collectibles is an awesome mini nuke storage case that features and audible bomb sound.

The set also includes 7 perk card-inspired Vaultboy cards and PC game codes for Fallout 76, Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition, Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition, Fallout New Vegas: Ultimate Edition, Fallout Tactics, Fallout 2, and Fallout. Pre-orders for the set are available here on Amazon for $59.99 with a release date set for April 11th – one day before the show airs.

What Is the Fallout TV Show About?

Based on one of the greatest video game series of all time, Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there's almost nothing left to have. 200 years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind — and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird and highly violent universe waiting for them.

The Fallout series will star Ella Purnell, Walton Goggins, Aaron Moten, Moisés Arias, Kyle MacLachlan, Sarita Choudhury, Michael Emerson, Leslie Uggams, Frances Turner, Dave Register, Zach Cherry, Johnny Pemberton, Rodrigo Luzzi, Annabel O'Hagan, and Xelia Mendes-Jones. The series comes from Kilter Films and executive producers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy. Nolan directed the first three episodes. Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner serve as executive producers, writers, and co-showrunners. Athena Wickham of Kilter Films also executive produces, along with Todd Howard for Bethesda Game Studios and James Altman for Bethesda Softworks. Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Films produce in association with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks.

Will There Be a Fallout 5?

There hasn't been a new Fallout game since 2015 and given Bethesda just released Starfield and is currently working on The Elder Scrolls 6, we likely shouldn't expect a new one anytime soon. However, Bethesda has put fans at ease by promising Fallout 5. It might not happen until the 2030s, but it will happen. If we're lucky, maybe Bethesda and Microsoft will work with another team to produce a spin-off game like Fallout: New Vegas to ensure the IP doesn't go close to 20 years without a brand new game.

During a conversation at CCXP, Fallout's co-showrunner Graham Wagner opened up about the TV adaptation and what it has been like to develop. Although stressing that he didn't want to share too much about the show and its story, Wagner said that those helming the project intentionally tried to distance it from the timelines seen in the Fallout games. To help with this, Wagner said that they tried to look at the show as Fallout 5 rather than a typical video game adaptation.

"We didn't start from a place of characters from the games. We set things after," Wagner said. "We kind of told ourselves, 'This is Fallout 5, this is just another installation, and we're starting with fresh snow.' But as things go on, things go on. So yeah, again, I am really desperate not to spoil stuff, leave it at that I guess."