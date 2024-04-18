MediEvil 2 Remake Supposedly Going to Be Stealth-Released Very Soon

According to a new rumor, a remake of MediEvil 2 has been in the works since 2011 and is going to be stealth-released on PS5 next month during the rumored PlayStation Showcase/Direct supposedly happening. The rumor comes from a source has previously leaked reliable information. More specifically, it comes the way of an anonymous Discord leaker that goes by "Orangee," who previously leaked accurate information pertaining to the Gravity Rush movie, according to Twisted Voxel.

The leaker doesn't say much, but claims the second game is getting a remake, which will release in May. The only other detail is that it has been in the works at Other Ocean since 2021. If that name sounds familiar, it is because Other Ocean Emeryville was the developer behind the 2019 remake of the first game, MediEvil.

If this rumor is true, it will come as a bit of a surprise as the the 2019 remake did not seem to sell very well and it didn't review well either, only garnering a 67 on Metacritic, which is very low by the high standards of Sony. Meanwhile, the second game isn't as popular as the first game, which was fairly niche to begin with. The fact that Sony is potentially carrying on with reviving the franchise suggests perhaps a movie or TV adaptation of it is in the works. That said, this is just speculation based on the oddity of the revival of the series potentially continuing and Sony's behavior with multi-media right now.

For those unfamiliar with MediEvil 2, it is an action-adventure game from 2000 that was released on PS1 by SCE Cambridge Studio, which later became known as Guerrilla Cambridge, a studio that got shut down in 2017 otherwise it may be handling these remakes of the series it was best known for.

MediEvil 2, as the name suggests, is a sequel to the first game that specifically takes place 500 years after the events of the first game. Upon release, the game garnered a 79 on GameRankings, a point below the first game.

At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties have commented on this rumor and the speculation it has created. We don't suspect this to change, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.