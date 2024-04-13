89-Rated PS5 Game Discounted to $8 on the PlayStation Store

An 89-rated PS5 game from 2022 has been discounted on the PlayStation Store to just $7.96, making it one of the best PS5 deals on the PlayStation Store right now, and one of the best PS5 games you can currently buy for under $10. That said, this PSN deal is only available for a limited time. More specifically, the deal is only available until April 25. Until April 25 though, PS5 users can nab Norco for dirt cheap.

For those unfamiliar with this game, Norco is a point-and-click and adventure from 2022. And upon release the game, from developer Geography of Robots and publisher Raw Fury, garnered an 89 on Metacritic, making it among the highest-rated games of its year. Naturally it also earned some end-of-the-year nominations, including at The Game Awards, as well as some awards.

Not only did critics like the freshmen effort from Geography of Robots, but it seems consumers have as well. Over on Steam, the game boasts a "Very Positive" rating thanks to 93 percent of 1,822 user reviews rating the game postively. This is only a few points short of the coveted "Overwhelmingly Positive" rating, the highest rating a game can earn on Steam.

"Norco is a Southern Gothic point & click narrative adventure that immerses the player in the sinking suburbs and verdant industrial swamps of a distorted South Louisiana. Your brother Blake has gone missing in the aftermath of your mother's death. In the hopes of finding him, you must follow a fugitive security android through the refineries, strip malls, and drainage ditches of suburban New Orleans."

"Norco s totally my type of text-heavy game," reads one of the aforementioned Steam user reviews. "The writing throughout is top-notch. The pixel graphics are stunning. The way they capture light in those graphics, whether the flicker of refinery flames or the warmth of a sunset, is just beautiful. Plus, pixel images don't have large amount of details, so there's no distracting players' attention from the text. Perfect balance between immersive storytelling and gorgeous visuals."

If you decide to check out Norco on PS5 via this deal, don't expect a long game. It is about six to eight hours long, depending on a couple factors such as ability and how much side content you want to experience. That said, at a price point of $7.96, this is about $1 per hour of content.