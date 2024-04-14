PSP Classic From 2009 Just Got a Major Surprise Update in 2024

A PSP exclusive from 2009 just got a major surprise update in 2024. Back in 2009, gamers were treated to the likes of Uncharted 2: Among Thieves, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars, Street Fighter IV, Batman: Arkham Asylum, Assassin's Creed 2, Killzone 2, Grand Theft Auto IV: The Lost and Damned, Left 4 Dead 2, Demon's Souls, Empire: Total War, Borderlands, inFamous, Resident Evil 5, Halo: ODST, and Dragon Age: Origins. This is not an exhaustive list of great games released in 2009, but you get the point; it was a jam packed year. If you were exclusively gaming on PSP though, the pickings were quite slim.

At this point, the PSP wasn't being overly supported, but there were still some good games coming to it, including games that were exclusive to it. For example, in 2009 Resistance: Retribution was released by Bend Studio, the team best known in the present day as the PlayStation studio behind Days Gone.

In February of this year, Resistance: Retribution returned with a PS4 and PS5 release both as a $9.99 purchasable title on PlayStation Store and as part of the PlayStation Plus Classics Catalog, which is available via PS Plus Premium. This version of the game comes with up-rendering as well as quality-of-life features like rewind and quick save. Meanwhile, it added trophy support, a feature not available in the original PSP game.

Fast-forward to this week, and a new patch for the game -- Patch 1.02 -- was released. And what is notable about this patch is that it added the highly requested Infected mode back to the game. More than this, it even added a DLC trophy pack for this mode. This is a first for PS Plus.

PATCH 1.02

FIXES

Fixed the last story trophy not popping upon completion of the mission for some players – Destroy the Chrysalis and Raine. Go get that elusive Platinum trophy!

General bug fixes. Just like Grayson, gotta smash those alien bugs.

NEW

We added the highly requested Infected mode back to Resistance: Retribution! Ah, needed this. Playing in Infected mode, James Grayson will wear the black Specter uniform with glowing Chimeran eyes (creepy). As Grayson, you now possess regenerative health and can breathe underwater. Plus, there is more Intel to find and a shiny new weapon to use. Hint: It's the HE.44 Magnum.

Added DLC trophy pack for Infected mode. Yes, you read that right. Not only did we add Infected mode, but we're bringing you 3 additional trophies to earn!

Whether the game will receive any further updates in the future, we don't know. This is a big one for the game though, and a very unexpected one. As you may know, many of the PS Plus Classics Catalog games are released and then never heard from again.