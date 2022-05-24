Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance Memes Seemingly Boost Game's Player Count by 1,000%

✖

A flurry of Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance memes has led to the game having a sudden resurgence on Steam. Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance is one of the more unique Metal Gear games, as Hideo Kojima didn't lead the project and instead handed over the project to some of the folks at PlatinumGames after feeling like Kojima Productions was unsuited for the type of gameplay they had imagined. Kojima was still heavily involved in the production of the game, but PlatinumGames was given a lot of freedom to make a really go wild with its ideas. Incidentally, that creative freedom has paid dividends for them nearly a decade after its original release.

Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance is reportedly gaining a major boost in players on Steam following its meme-ification. Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance has had a boost of roughly 1,000% on Steam and many are citing the recent memes of the very smug Jetstream Sam as the reason. A gif of the character stroking his chin while appearing to have sparked a great idea has been making the rounds on social media. The gif has been captioned in a variety of ways to create absurd thought bubbles for Jetstream Sam, causing it to go viral. It seems like this led to some taking a larger interest in the acclaimed PlatinumGames hack and slash game as the game had just over 100 concurrent players on Steam about a year ago. As of this month, the game peaked at over 2,500 and has had a number of spikes throughout 2022. PlayerTracker credited the memes as the reason for the spike in players on Steam and it doesn't seem too out of the question.

Although it is almost 10 years old, Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance is seeing numbers it hasn’t seen since launch.



📈 concurrent players up 1000%

🏆 peak in achievement activity across all platforms



The cause? Various meme templates featuring characters from the game went viral. pic.twitter.com/Ey6FmYAXJp — PlayTracker (@PlayTrackerNet) May 23, 2022

Senator Steven Armstrong, one of the games' antagonists, has also been memed to death over the last few years. His absurd rants and people's abilities to accurately parody his ramblings have led to some exceptionally funny videos. Not to mention, Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance is an awesome game which is even more incentive for people to play it after getting a laugh out of its over-the-top characters.

