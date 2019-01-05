Mads Mikkelsen Re-Imagined As ‘Metal Gear’ Star Snake With New Fan Art

Polar is an upcoming adaptation from Netflix adapting an action noir comic series from Dark Horse under the same name. The new film will star a variety of talented actors, including that of Mads Mikkelsen. With not only the look being pretty similiar to Hideo Kojima’s Metal Gear series, but also Mikkelsen’s close relationship with the developer, famed artist BossLogic got to work.

The artist took to his Instagram account to share his latest design, seeing the famed actor as Snake himself:

Both Snake and Polar’s Duncan Vizla don fancy eyewear, so it’s not that hard to see the comparison being made. Seeing it laid out like this, however, makes it pretty darn hard to ignore that Mikkelsen could actually make a pretty solid Metal Gear protagonist.

This is only the latest from Bosslogic with even more creative takes on gaming characters found over on his Instagram right here. Personally, I’m rooting for a Commander Shepard from Mass Effect – but that could just be me.

What do you think about the latest fan creation? Do you thank Mads has what it takes to be the famous Snake? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy.

You can also check out some of BossLogic’s other Metal Gear takes below:

View this post on Instagram #throwback @manubennett Snake 🐍 A post shared by Bosslogic (@bosslogic) on Jun 11, 2018 at 5:25am PDT