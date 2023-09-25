New Metal Gear Solid Collection Comes With a Major Downside

Konami's upcoming collection that contains many of the earliest games in the Metal Gear Solid series is coming with some big drawbacks. Since first revealing the Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 earlier this year, fans have wondered about how many of the oldest games in the Metal Gear saga will run on current-gen hardware. Unfortunately, based on the specs that Konami has now been provided, it's quite clear that these remasters are going to leave a lot to be desired.

In a new graphic posted on Konami's official website, it was shown that the resolution of every game in the Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 will only each a 1080p resolution maximum. When it comes to frame rate, Metal Gear Solid 2 and Metal Gear Solid 3 will be able to hit 60 fps on PlayStation and Xbox platforms. For the original Metal Gear Solid, though, Konami has capped the original PS1 title to only run at 30 fps.

By all accounts, these graphical and performance options for Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 have proven to be greatly lackluster to fans. In a time where most games are able to hit a 4K resolution without any issues, Konami has failed to do so on modern platforms for titles that are multiple decades old. Currently, Konami hasn't explained its reasoning behind these resolution and performance decisions, but it seems apparent that these beloved games aren't getting the upgrades that fans hoped for.

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 Release Date

(Photo: Konami)

Of course, the jury is still out on Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 given that it hasn't been released just yet. As for when that launch will take place, the Master Collection Vol. 1 is set to arrive next month on October 24 and will be accessible across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The second volume in this "Master Collection" hasn't been announced just yet, but when it does, it will likely contain Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots, Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker, and the entirety of Metal Gear Solid 5.

You can learn more about what Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 will have in store via its description here:

"The origin of stealth action returns. Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 unifies the beginning of the Metal Gear gameplay experience in one single package. Infiltrate enemy fortresses all over the globe, complete your missions with stealth and experience the thrilling cinematic story of the Metal Gear series.

Volume 1 line-up features the original titles and beginning of the Metal Gear series, including the original versions of Metal Gear and Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake, Metal Gear Solid (which also includes VR Missions/Special Missions), and the HD Collection versions of Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty and Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater. Each main title in the line-up will also include an exclusive digital Screenplay Book and Master Book that details the story and characters in that game. This collection includes the classic versions of the games, complete with only minimal edits to copyrighted contents."