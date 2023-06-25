Metal Gear Solid Master Collection to Receive Physical Release

Konami has confirmed that the upcoming remastered collection of the first five Metal Gear games will be released in a physical format later this year. This past month, Konami announced Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1, which is set to come to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. In the wake of this reveal, a number of fans wondered whether or not these new remasters would be available to snag in a physical manner. Luckily, Konami has now answered those questions.

Shared on social media today, Konami made clear that the Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection: Vol. 1 will be getting a physical edition across all platforms outside of PC. This physical version features the same art that Konami has shown off the for the Master Collection since its initial announcement. Like the digital edition, the retail version of the Master Collection will also be launching on October 24, 2023.

Although Konami hasn't currently announced Vol. 2 of the Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection, previous leaks have indicated that this successive release should end up containing Metal Gear Solid 4, Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker, and Metal Gear Solid 5. It can also be safely assumed that Vol. 2 will end up also receiving a physical edition much like Vol. 1, even though this has yet to be verified. So if you've been looking to collect all mainline Metal Gear games physically, you should be able to do so with relative ease.

METAL GEAR SOLID: MASTER COLLECTION Vol.1 will have physical editions for Nintendo Switch™, PlayStation®5, and Xbox Series X



Outside of releasing the Master Collection, Konami has also confirmed within the past month that it's developing a full-blown remake of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater. Currently, details on this remake (officially titled Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater) are somewhat sparse as Konami has yet to show the game in action. Broadly, it's only known that the Snake Eater remake will arrive at some point in 2024, which means that these remasters of the older games will lead up to the release of the first major Metal Gear title in nearly a decade.

Are you planning to snag the Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 for yourself when it launches in the coming months? And if so, will you specifically be picking it up physically? Let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.