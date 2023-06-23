Metal Gear Solid 4 Remaster Leaked

It looks like a Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots remaster can be expected in the future. The Metal Gear Solid series is one of gaming's most renowned franchises, largely thanks to the genius that is Hideo Kojima. The beloved game director constantly innovated in the stealth-action genre with these games and told really deep, nuanced stories that have stood the test of time. Unfortunately, as time has gone on, these games have been harder to play without the original hardware they released on or the use of an emulator. Thankfully, Konami is rectifying that. In addition to a remake of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, we're also getting a collection of the first three Metal Gear Solid games later this year on all relevant platforms including Nintendo Switch.

With that said, it seems like Konami is not stopping there. It has already been teased we might get a Metal Gear Solid 4 remaster simply because the aforementioned collection is "volume 1", suggesting there'd be more, but nothing has been directly confirmed. However, Twitter user Nitroid inspected an official timeline of the Metal Gear Solid series on an official Konami website and discovered there are placeholder buttons for Metal Gear Solid 4, Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker, and Metal Gear Solid V, suggesting a second volume is on the way. IGN also noted that it corroborated this information with its own sources and confirmed that the lineup for the second volume appears to be legitimate, though did not get an official comment from Konami.

While this is hardly conclusive of anything, here's some additional context for why it's suspicious: pic.twitter.com/2zPbbKTL79 — Nitroid ❗ (@Nitroid) June 22, 2023

This would be pretty huge as Metal Gear Solid 4 has never been officially available, natively, on any platform other than the PlayStation 3. Part of this is because of how much of the game is designed to work with the PS3's unique hardware as well as some licensing for other products, such as an iPod in the game. To see it on Xbox, PC, and possibly even Nintendo Switch would be truly wonderful.

