‘Metro Exodus’ Can Be Pre-Loaded on Steam, Not on Epic Games Store

In the latest chapter of Metro Exodus’ PC release saga, it’s been confirmed the game will pre-load on Steam but not on the Epic Game store.

The official Twitter account for the Metro series and the upcoming Metro Exodus confirmed the news in a tweet which said anyone who bought the game on Steam ahead of its release will still be able to pre-load it there before the game officially launches. Deep Silver and Epic Games said back when it was announced that the PC version of the game would be an Epic Games store exclusive that any pre-orders on Steam would be honored, so consumers who chose that retailer before the announcement can still play it through Steam’s launcher and can download it early, according to the tweet below.

Just to confirm – Metro Exodus pre-load for existing Steam pre-order customers WILL HAPPEN, and we will announce expected start time in due course. — Metro Exodus (@MetroVideoGame) February 12, 2019

However, the PC players who either didn’t buy it before the transition to the Epic Games store was announced or planned on buying it through that retailer anyway won’t be able to pre-load the game. In a follow-up tweet to another user, the Metro Exodus Twitter account said pre-loading the game through the Epic Games store isn’t planned.

We regret to inform that pre-load via the Epic Games Store is not planned. — Metro Exodus (@MetroVideoGame) February 12, 2019

Epic Games store shoppers do get the benefit of buying the game for a cheaper price than they’ll find on consoles or through what Steam offered though. Citing the better revenue cut for the game’s creators, Epic Games and Deep Silver said back when the PC exclusivity announcement was made that the game would be available for $49.99 instead of the usual $59.99. That price applies to the standard edition of the game and still stands ahead of its release, according to the product listing in the Epic Games store.

Valve responded to the removal of Metro Exodus from Steam that happened not long before the game was due to be released and called the decision “unfair.”

Metro Exodus is scheduled to release for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Games store on February 15th.