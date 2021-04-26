Metro Exodus Release Date for PS5 and Xbox Series X Likely Coming Soon

✖

A PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S version of Metro Exodus has been in the pipeline for quite some time, but what we haven't heard anything about just yet is when these next-gen iterations of the shooter will actually release. Luckily, it seems like an announcement of some sort could be coming rather soon as new ratings for both of these next-gen versions have recently appeared.

Metro Exodus for PS5 and Xbox Series X recently appeared on a Taiwanese ratings website after what looks to be a submission from Koch Media, the company behind Deep Silver. Much like the last-gen versions of the game, Metro Exodus on next-gen hardware is said to feature the same array of violence, sex, drug use, and language that resulted in the original game garnering an M rating for North America.

Although a release date specifically isn't found on the listing just yet, the fact that the game has even appeared means we should find out quite soon. Typically, when games start to appear on ratings websites like this, it means a certain title is in the final stages of development and is nearing the point of completion. Assuming that this is also true for Metro Exodus, then we should hear something from 4A Games and Deep Silver in the not-too-distant future.

Until then, all we really know about the next-gen version of Metro Exodus is that it will notably run much better than before. The first-person shooter will now be able to boast 4K visuals while the game itself will run at a consistent 60 frames per second. Best of all, however, Deep Silver has already made it known that if you own the original game on previous hardware, you'll be able to upgrade for PS5 and Xbox Series X for no additional charge.

For now, you can currently look to pick up Metro Exodus on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or PC if you'd like to add it to your library ahead of this new iteration dropping.

Are you looking to revisit -- or perhaps play it for the first time -- Metro Exodus whenever it does come to PS5 and Xbox Series X? Share your thoughts with me either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

[H/T Twisted Voxel]