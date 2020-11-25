New Metro Game Announced, Metro Exodus Next-Gen Details Revealed

✖

Fans of Metro Exodus will be pleased to know that Deep Silver and 4A Games have revealed plans for a follow-up, as well as plans for the current game on next-gen platforms. Details regarding the new game are fairly slim at this time, but it will be built from the ground-up for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, with the intention of using the abilities of the consoles to deliver a true, next-gen experience. This includes ray tracing support, an overhaul of the current engine, and the inclusion of a multiplayer mode. In a press release, 4A Games discussed the upcoming sequel.

“As a small studio we have never been able to do justice to these ambitions, and our ideas have never made it beyond the prototype phase,” said 4A Games. “But with Saber’s experience in online gaming, we are now actively exploring multiplayer concepts that will offer a new way to experience the world of Metro.”

In addition to the sequel, Metro Exodus players on PS5 and Xbox Series X can expect big things from that aforementioned next-gen upgrade. The upgrade will be released for free to current owners of the game, and it will include enhancements that bring it more in line with the PC version. Fans can expect to see ray tracing, faster framerates, and an increased resolution. At this time, specific details have not been revealed regarding these enhancements. It remains to be seen whether or not the game will support 4K and 60fps, but full details should be revealed soon.

For the uninitiated, Metro Exodus is a first-person shooter inspired by the novels of Dmitry Glukhovsky. Released in 2019, the game is actually the third in the series from Deep Silver and 4A Games. Set in the year 2035, players take on the role of Artyom, as they navigate a world decimated by nuclear war. Combining first-person shooter elements with survival horror, Metro Exodus tasks players with battling mutations, as well as human opponents.

Metro Exodus is available now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Google Stadia, and Amazon Luna. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Do you currently own Metro Exodus? Are you looking forward to the game's next-gen update? Have you encountered similar issues in the game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!