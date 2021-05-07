Metro Exodus Release Date Announced for PS5 and Xbox Series X

✖

We had seen some new developments in recent weeks that indicated 4A Games and publisher Deep Silver might soon preparing to announce a release date for the next-gen iteration of Metro Exodus, the first-person shooter which first arrived in 2019. Well, as of today, we now know that those leaks were accurate as the title now has a launch date for new platforms.

As of this week, Metro Exodus: Enhanced Edition finally released on PC, which is something that we had known was going to transpire since last week. Alongside the game's arrival on this platform, 4A Games also announced when this next-gen iteration, also known as the Enhanced Edition, would be coming to consoles. Specifically, the release date is only about one month out and will hit PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X on Friday, June 18.

The #MetroExodus PC Enhanced Edition is out now! Plus, we can confirm that the #XboxSeriesX #XboxSeriesS & #PS5 version will release on June 18, both digitally and in a physical Metro Exodus Complete Edition! Check out the trailer: https://t.co/exqaQX5lnN — Metro Exodus (@MetroVideoGame) May 6, 2021

As for what console players can expect from this new version of Metro Exodus, 4A Games has confirmed that the game will be able to run at 60 frames per second at a 4K resolution with ray tracing active on both platforms. Haptic feedback will also be present specifically on PS5 thanks to the features that the DualSense controller boasts.

When it comes to how you can get Enhanced Edition for yourself, there are a few options. For starters, those that already own Metro Exodus will be able to upgrade to this next-gen version for no additional cost. If you don't have the title, however, and you would like to purchase it, the Enhanced Edition will also now be released physically in a new "Complete Edition" format. This version will include not only the base game, but both addition pieces of DLC that arrived for Metro Exodus in the months after its original launch.

So how do you feel about this new launch for Metro Exodus? Are you planning to play the shooter once again? Or will you instead be checking it out for the first time now that it's coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X? Share your thoughts with me either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.