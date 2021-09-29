Metroid Dread Nintendo Switch Controller Revealed

Metroid Dread is headed to Nintendo Switch in just over a week’s time, and the game just might be one of the biggest of the year for the platform. It makes sense then that the game will be getting its own Enhanced Wired controller from the folks at PowerA! Like the rest of PowerA’s offerings, this one is officially-licensed, and it features a huge image of Samus Aran in the new armor she obtains in Metroid Dread. It’s a very sleek design, and it should be the perfect thing for those that plan on playing the game docked!

An image of the controller can be found embedded below. Pre-orders for the controller are live now at Best Buy for $27.99. It will release on November 7th.

For those unfamiliar with PowerA’s Enhanced Wired controllers, they’re priced significantly cheaper than Nintendo’s Pro Controller, and they also feature a headphone jack. Those positives do come with some trade-offs, though. The Enhanced Wired Controller cannot be used wirelessly, and the rumble and NFC features have been removed. That means Metroid fans planning to pick-up the amiibo set won’t be able to scan them into the game while using the controller. For players that don’t care about these features, PowerA’s offerings are a nice option.

The Metroid franchise has never been a massive seller for Nintendo, but it seems like Metroid Dread could be the exception to the rule! The game was one of E3 2021’s biggest surprises, and its announcement has led to a surge in interest in previous series entries. The new game pits Samus against a new foe, as well as some familiar faces. Hopefully the title will live-up to the hype, but fans won’t have to wait too much longer to find out for themselves!

Metroid Dread will release October 8th, exclusively on Nintendo Switch. You can check out our previous coverage of the game right here.

Do you plan on picking up Metroid Dread? What do you think of this new PowerA controller? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

