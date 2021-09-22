Metroid Dread Amiibo Pack Delayed by Nintendo

Metroid Dread is set to release on Nintendo Switch in a few short weeks, but it seems that the game’s accompanying amiibo figures won’t be releasing that same day, at least in Europe. Today, Nintendo of Europe’s official Twitter account confirmed that the figures will be delayed by a month in the region, and will now be releasing on November 5th, instead. According to the company, the delay has been caused by a shipping issue. At this time, it’s unclear if this issue will result in a similar delay in other regions, such as North America.

“Due to unforeseen shipping delays, the Metroid Dread amiibo 2-pack is now scheduled to launch across the UK and Europe on November 5th. Metroid Dread will still launch for Nintendo Switch on October 8th as originally scheduled. We apologise for the delay,” the company wrote on Twitter.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Nintendo’s Zelda & Loftwing amiibo saw a similar delay in North America back in July. The figure made its way to stores in time for the launch of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, but in much smaller quantities than expected. A month later, the amiibo became much easier to come by, and still seems relatively easy to find. Hopefully, the Metroid amiibo two-pack will also be easy to come by, at some point.

Thankfully, the two-pack is not integral to the game, and players won’t be missing out if they are forced to wait. The Samus amiibo gives the hero an extra Energy Tank in the game the first time that it’s scanned, while the EMMI amiibo provides a Missile+ Tank the first time it’s scanned, granting Samus an extra 10 missiles to use in the game. After that, the amiibo can each be scanned once per day to replenish their health and missiles. These are nice bonuses to be sure, but nothing that fans will be missing if there is a delay. Hopefully, every Metroid fan that wants the two-pack will be able to get one!

Metroid Dread will release October 8th, exclusively on Nintendo Switch. You can check out our previous coverage of the game right here.

Do you plan on picking up Metroid Dread? Are you hoping to get the amiibo set? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!