Metroid Prime 2 Nintendo Switch Remaster Reportedly Coming Soon

Back in February, Metroid Prime Remastered received a surprise release on Nintendo Switch, giving the GameCube classic a number of improvements, while keeping the heart of the original game intact. Since then, many fans have been wondering about the status of the rest of the trilogy, and it seems that the next chapter will be arriving in the near future. On the Last of the Nintendogs podcast (around the 12:45 mark), Jeff Grubb stated that a remaster of Metroid Prime 2 will be coming “relatively soonish,” but did not offer a more concrete time frame.

Grubb tends to be a very reliable source, but readers should still take this with a grain of salt until Nintendo makes an official announcement. If the game does release “relatively soonish,” it will be interesting to see where the game fits into the company’s schedule. Between September and November, Nintendo will be publishing Detective Pikachu Returns, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Super Mario RPG, and a physical release for Pikmin 1+2. DLC for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe will be arriving before the end of the year, and Grubb also indicated that “something” related to Zelda is coming in 2023. That’s a pretty packed few months, so it’s possible Metroid Prime 2 Remastered might not release until early 2024, a year after the previous game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Metroid Prime 2: Echoes originally released on the Nintendo GameCube back in 2004. While the game was received similarly well compared to its predecessor, one of the biggest complaints surrounded the game’s overall difficulty. Metroid Prime 2 was included in 2009’s Metroid Prime Trilogy, and developer Retro Studios made efforts to soften up the difficulty level. Presumably, those changes will be included in a Nintendo Switch release, but there’s no way of knowing for sure!

Metroid Prime 2: Echoes had a fairly big impact on the franchise, as the game introduced Dark Samus. The villain would go on to appear in the Super Smash Bros. franchise, so a remaster could give fans an opportunity to experience Dark Samus’ origins!

Do you want to see Metroid Prime 2 remastered? Did you play the game on GameCube? Let usknow inthecomments orshare yourthoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

[H/T: Stealth40k]