During its time on the market, the Nintendo GameCube was criminally underrated. The console played host to a number of terrific games, but struggled against the PlayStation 2 and original Xbox. More than 20 years after its release, the system has gained a much greater appreciation, and several of the best games have found their way to Nintendo Switch. The number available was much smaller prior to this year, but 2023 has seen some of the best GameCube games released again, including Metroid Prime, Pikmin, and Tales of Symphonia. This list features all of the GameCube games currently available on Switch, as well as some that been announced for 2023 and 2024. While GameCube representation is the best its ever been on Switch, there are still a lot of games that remain stranded on the former system, including classics like Eternal Darkness: Sanity's Requiem, The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker, and X-Men Legends. Hopefully Nintendo and other publishers will make a greater effort to rectify that, as the current list of games still isn't enough! Keep reading to see all the GameCube games on Nintendo Switch!

Metroid Prime (Photo: Nintendo) Original release: 2002 eShop link: Metroid Prime Remastered Review link When Metroid Prime released on the GameCube in 2002, fans of the Metroid series felt a bit of apprehension. The game abandoned the classic 2D formula that made Super Metroid a hit, replacing it with a first-person perspective. Thankfully, developer Retro Studios stuck the landing in a big way, offering one of the very best titles on the system. An HD remaster of the game got a surprise release during a Nintendo Direct in early 2023, offering a faithful take on the original, with a handful of improvements.

Resident Evil, Resident Evil 0, Resident Evil 4 (Photo: Capcom) Original releases: 2002, 2005 eShop links: Resident Evil, Resident Evil 0, Resident Evil 4 Capcom was one of the biggest early supporters of the GameCube, and the Resident Evil series saw a lot of support on the platform. Things started in 2002 with a breathtaking remake of the original game in the series, while a brand-new game, Resident Evil 0, released later that same year. In 2005, Resident Evil 4 would debut on the system, initially as an exclusive. The game is often considered one of the very best on GameCube, and all three titles have been brought over to Nintendo Switch with some minor improvements, including HD visuals.

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles (Photo: Square Enix) Original release: 2005 eShop link: Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition Review link After a bitter feud during the N64 era, Nintendo and Square began to patch things up following the release of the GameCube. Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles marked the franchise's return to Nintendo systems, though it greatly differed from the traditional turn-based gameplay the series was known for. Instead, Crystal Chronicles offered four-player local co-op that required the use of Game Boy Advance handhelds, as well as Link Cables. The requirement was expensive and a bit hard to pull off, but Square Enix brought the game to Switch and other platforms in 2020, offering online crossplay, improved visuals, and more. Unfortunately, couch co-op is no longer supported.

Tales of Symphonia (Photo: Bandai Namco) Original release: 2003 eShop link: Tales of Symphonia Remastered The GameCube didn't have much in the way of RPGs, but Namco rectified that with a handful of releases. Tales of Symphonia was easily one of the system's most notable, thanks to its memorable cast of characters and enjoyable combat. A remaster of Symphonia released on Nintendo Switch in early 2023, but unfortunately the remaster was based on the inferior PS2 port. While the performance leaves a bit to be desired, Tales of Symphonia remains an excellent RPG, and well worth checking out for longtime fans, as well as those that haven't experienced it yet.

Pac-Man Vs. (Photo: Bandai Namco) Original release: 2003 eShop link: Namco Museum Like Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles, Pac-Man Vs. was one of several games meant to showcase what could be done by linking Game Boy Advance handhelds to the GameCube. A multiplayer game for 2-4 players, Pac-Man Vs. had one player looking at the GBA screen as Pac-Man, while the Ghosts have a limited view on the TV screen. Designed by Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto, Pac-Man Vs. offered a unique take on the arcade original. The game is currently available on Switch through Namco Museum, and a free multiplayer version of Pac-Man Vs. is offered on the eShop right here.

Pikmin 1, Pikmin 2 (Photo: Nintendo) Original releases: 2001, 2004 eShop links: Pikmin 1, Pikmin 2 Releasing shortly after the system itself, the original Pikmin quickly proved to be one of the GameCube's most compelling exclusives. Pikmin 2 followed a few years later, introducing players to two new Pikmin types, and adding a two-player competitive mode. The two games were given HD remasters in June 2023, allowing players to enjoy all of the numbered entries in the series on one platform. A physical bundle containing both games will release in September.

Harvest Moon: A Wonderful Life (Photo: Marvelous) Original release: 2003 eShop link: Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life The Harvest Moon franchise has been a staple of Nintendo systems since the Super Nintendo era. Harvest Moon: A Wonderful Life is often considered one of the best games in the series, and was one of several GameCube games that featured Game Boy Advance connectivity. A remake of the game released on Nintendo Switch in June 2023 but, due to legal reasons, goes by the new series title Story of Seasons.

Ty The Tasmanian Tiger, Ty the Tasmanian Tiger 2: Bush Rescue (Photo: Krome Studios) Original releases: 2002, 2004 eShop links: Ty the Tasmanian Tiger HD, Ty the Tasmanian Tiger 2: Bush Rescue HD Ty the Tasmanian Tiger released during an era where 3D platformers were still trying to replicate the success of N64 classics like Super Mario 64 and Banjo-Kazooie. Ty starred in three games released for the GameCube, and two of those have received remasters on Nintendo Switch. The Ty the Tasmanian Tiger games never found a huge following, but both Switch remasters have been fairly well-received, which should be good news for those that enjoyed the GameCube versions, or just fans of the genre.

Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast (Photo: Disney) Original release: 2002 eShop link: Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast, Star Wars Heritage Pack Star Wars fans were blessed with a number of truly great games in the GameCube era, from launch title Rogue Squadron II: Rogue Leader, to the original LEGO Star Wars. Unfortunately, the majority of the console's games have not been made available on Nintendo Switch. The lone exception is Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast. The game put players in the role of Kyle Katarn, in a story set after the events of Return of the Jedi. Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast is one of many Star Wars games brought to Switch by Aspyr, and can be found on the eShop sold by itself, or as part of a Heritage Bundle alongside several other Star Wars remasters.

Sphinx and the Cursed Mummy (Photo: THQ Nordic) Original release: 2003 eShop link: Sphinx and the Cursed Mummy Eurocom's Sphinx and the Cursed Mummy was a surprisingly well-regarded title on Nintendo GameCube. As the game's name implies, it allowed players to control both a Sphinx and Mummy as they explored a world based on ancient Egypt. The single-player adventure featured action-adventure gameplay when controlling Sphinx, as well as puzzle sections where players would have to control the Mummy. Fans of the original will be happy to know that the Nintendo Switch version is fairly faithful to the GameCube original, with upgraded visuals and little else.

Cel Damage (Photo: Finish Line Games) Original (GameCube) release: 2002 eShop link: Cel Damage HD Cel Damage is a vehicular combat game featuring cartoon-inspired characters. Players duke it out in 13 different arenas, and there are 10 playable characters to choose from. The game also featured the kind of cel-shaded visuals that The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker would come to be known for, though the graphics aren't nearly as impressive!

XIII (Photo: Microids) Original release: 2003 eShop link: XIII Cel-shading was all the rage in the GameCube era, and XIII was another game that used the graphic style. Based on a French comic series of the same name, the game's presentation set it apart from a lot of other first-person shooters on the market. XIII received a remake in 2020, though reception was quite poor. However, the remake did receive a massive overhaul in 2022, meant to address several issues, including problems with bugs and AI. Hopefully the current build is a lot more enjoyable for those that spent time with the game on GameCube.

Ikaruga (Photo: Treasure) Original (GameCube) release: 2003 eShop link: Ikaruga Shoot 'em up games are an acquired taste, but Ikaruga is often considered one of the best of the best. Developed by Treasure, Ikaruga often makes lists of the best games released for the GameCube. The title has been ported to a number of platforms over the years, and a faithful version can be found on Nintendo Switch, with some nice quality-of-life improvements. Most importantly, the game offers a vertical screen option that can be used in the Switch's tabletop mode.

Baten Kaitos: Eternal Wings and the Lost Ocean, Baten Kaitos Origins (Photo: Bandai Namco) Original releases: 2003, 2006 eShop link: Baten Kaitos 1 & 2 HD Remaster Before the studio became known for the Xenoblade Chronicles games, Monolith Soft developed two RPGs for the GameCube: Baten Kaitos: Eternal Wings and the Lost Ocean, and a prequel titled Baten Kaitos Origins. A remaster is available now, offering both games in one package alongside a number of improvements.

Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door (Photo: Nintendo) Original release: 2004 eShop link: Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door Over the years, Mario has starred in a number of truly great RPGs, including Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars and Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga. Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door is considered one of the best of the best, thanks to its great cast of characters, memorable storyline, and excellent turn-based combat. Despite the game's popularity, it has never appeared on another Nintendo system, remaining marooned on GameCube. Thankfully, Nintendo will rectify that two decades later, with a remaster set to release on Nintendo Switch sometime in 2024.

Alien Hominid (Photo: The Behemoth) Original (GameCube) release: 2004 eShop link: Not Yet Available While the GameCube library spanned a lot of genres, 2D games were poorly represented. That was more of a generational issue, as PlayStation 2 and Xbox were also lacking in that regard. Thankfully, there were a few gems during that era, such as Alien Hominid. Starting as an Adobe Flash game, Alien Hominid is a 2D run and gun in the style of classics like Contra and Metal Slug. After releasing on GameCube and Game Boy Advance, Alien Hominid has not been on a Nintendo system since. Thankfully, developer The Behemoth has announced Alien Hominid HD for Nintendo Switch. The game does not have a definitive release date, but is slated to come out in 2023.