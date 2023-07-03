Nintendo Addresses Possibility of More GameCube Games on Switch

The Nintendo GameCube wasn't a major success story during its time on the market, but the console has become something of a fan favorite in the decades since. The system played host to a number of beloved games, and many of them have found their way to Nintendo Switch. During a recent investor Q&A, CEO Shuntaro Furukawa responded to questions about Nintendo Switch Online, and its apps based on various legacy systems. After avoiding a question about a 3DS app, Furukawa answered a question about the ability to play GameCube software on Switch.

"Among the titles released for Nintendo GameCube, the HD versions of Pikmin 1 and Pikmin 2 (digital version) just recently became available on June 22 for Nintendo Switch. We value your request and opinion on this topic," said Furukawa.

Over the last few years, many fans have been hoping to see a GameCube app similar to the ones offered on Switch for NES, SNES, N64, Sega Genesis, Game Boy, and Game Boy Advance. While Nintendo does not seem to have any plans for that kind of thing, the company has gotten better about bringing over the system's best games. In addition to those Pikmin HD versions Furukawa mentioned, Nintendo also released Metroid Prime Remastered earlier this year. Meanwhile, Bandai Namco recently released a remaster of Tales of Symphonia, and the publisher is bringing a collection of the two Baten Kaitos games later in 2023.

Many of the best GameCube games are currently on Switch or will be soon, but there are still a lot of great games that remain stranded. The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker at least got an HD remaster on Wii U, but games like Eternal Darkness: Sanity's Requiem, Super Smash Bros. Melee, and Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door have never been offered on another Nintendo platform. Clearly Nintendo sees the demand for these games, so hopefully that will result in more remasters and ports in the coming years!

Are you hoping to see more GameCube games on Switch? Which title are you most hoping to see get a remaster or re-release? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

[H/T: GoNintendo]