Metroid Prime Remastered Developer Wants to Work on Remasters for the Rest of the Trilogy

Last month, Metroid Prime Remastered received a stealth release on Nintendo Switch, following years of rumors. The announcement made a lot of fans happy, but many are already wondering whether the next two games in the series might receive a similar treatment. In a new episode of the Kiwi Talkz podcast, artist Anthony Garcellano discussed his experience working as a contractor on the remaster. Garcellano also revealed that he is "crossing my fingers if they're also remastering the second and third game," referring to Metroid Prime 2: Echoes and Metroid Prime 3: Corruption.

Metroid Prime Remastered has received universal praise since its release, and physical copies have been hard to come by at their MSRP. That would seem to bode well for additional remasters, but it's hard to say for certain. A lot of the work on Metroid Prime Remastered was handled by subcontractors like Iron Galaxy and GameSim (where Garcellano worked), but it's hard to say whether Retro Studios would have the time to handle additional remasters. The studio has been hard at work on Metroid Prime 4 for several years now, and updates on the title have been minimal since the project was restarted from scratch back in 2019.

Metroid Prime 2: Echoes and Metroid Prime 3: Corruption originally released on the GameCube and Wii, respectively. All three games in the series were later packaged together as part of Metroid Prime Trilogy on Wii, and many were expecting that game to get ported to Switch. Nintendo and Retro opted instead to handle the first game as a remaster, and that clearly seems to have been the best decision! Whether that will lead to additional remasters remains to be seen, but it could be a great way to help tide fans over, especially if Metroid Prime 4 takes a few more years to release! For now, Metroid Prime fans, and developers hoping to work on more remasters, will just have to wait and see!

