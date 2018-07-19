Microsoft Giving Away a Custom Deadpool 2 Xbox One X System

With Deadpool 2 headed to home video next month, it looks like Microsoft is making a “maximum effort” when it comes to promoting the hero’s latest adventure.

The company has published a new tweet that ties in with a giveaway for a special edition Xbox One X, skinned with Deadpool colors on both the console and the controller. You can see the design above; and all you need to do to enter is retweet the tweet below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Minimal effort,” the tweet reads.” RT for a chance to win this custom #Deadpool2 Xbox One X. NoPurchNec. Ends 7/24/18.”

As you can see, the system is a real looker, featuring Deadpool with a heart-shaped gesture with his fingers on the top of the system, as well as the movie logo on the front. The controller looks to be a pretty sharp design, with red and black fabric sort of design, and the Deadpool logo in the corner.

This ties in with the forthcoming home release of Deadpool 2, which should be available on Microsoft TV & Movies starting on August 7 — alongside other digital store releases. A release on Blu-Ray, DVD and 4K Blu-Ray should follow on August 21.

Yeah, there is some promo stuff on the front of the system when it comes to the availability of the movie on the Microsoft store front. But considering how the rest of the system’s design looks, it’s still well worth getting. Plus, you could practically get it for free if your name is drawn…so it doesn’t hurt to retweet and take a chance, right?

Here’s a description for the film in case you missed it in theaters:

“After surviving a near fatal bovine attack, a disfigured cafeteria chef (Wade Wilson) struggles to fulfill his dream of becoming Mayberry’s hottest bartender while also learning to cope with his lost sense of taste. Searching to regain his spice for life, as well as a flux capacitor, Wade must battle ninjas, the yakuza, and a pack of sexually aggressive canines, as he journeys around the world to discover the importance of family, friendship, and flavor – finding a new taste for adventure and earning the coveted coffee mug title of World’s Best Lover.”

Deadpool 2 releases on August 7 on Digital HD and August 21 for Blu-Ray, 4K Blu-Ray and DVD.