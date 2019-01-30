Microsoft Offering $50 Discounts On Xbox One X and Xbox One S Systems

The team at Microsoft isn’t wasting any time when it comes to starting 2019 on the right foot, as it’s launched a new promotion that will give you instant savings on its latest gaming hardware. UPDATE: Better deals are available here.

The company explains its latest promotion on Major Nelson’s blog page, with $50 off select Xbox One S and Xbox One X consoles, as part of a “full year of gaming with deals” on Xbox One.

Starting today, you can save $50 on any Xbox One bundle, including Xbox One X, the world’s most powerful console, and Xbox One S, the best value in gaming and entertainment. And there’s no shortage of amazing bundles to choose from at a participating retailer near you,” the company explained in the post.

There are various bundles that are advertised as part of the deal, including the 1TB Fortnite Xbox One S bundle; the 1TB Battlefield V Xbox One S Bundle; and the 1TB Xbox One X Fallout 76 bundle;

This essentially brings the price of all Xbox One S bundles down to $249.99 (or less, depending on availability); while Xbox One X bundles are dropped to $449.00. As you can see from this Microsoft Store page, there are an abundant amount of systems available to choose from.

What’s more, by ordering direct from Microsoft, each bundle also comes with a free bonus- a full download code for Gears of War 4, the smash hit shooter for Xbox One S and Xbox One X. Obviously it takes full advantage of the hardware in both single player and multiplayer, so it makes for a nice little extra to go alongside the already packed-in games and download codes for Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Live.

Larry “Major Nelson” Hryb didn’t elaborate on what the “full year in gaming” promotion means, but there’s a good chance that means we could have access to this sale price all year long, as no expiration date was given on the promotion. We could also see all-new promotions introduced, as well as possible new bundles that tie in with major releases, such as the forthcoming Crackdown 3 and Anthem. Microsoft hasn’t said anything further, but we’ll keep tabs on what the company has planned in the months ahead.

In the meantime, it’s a good opportunity for you to get your hands on the hardware if you haven’t already- particularly the Xbox One X.

