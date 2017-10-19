Middle-Earth: Shadow Of War Getting Some Hearty End Game Content

Middle-Earth: Shadow of War has a lot to offer, with expanded content that reaches past the original title, as well as the ability to raid camps alongside your united Orcs. But there are some players that are looking for even more content from the game. No worries, because you’re getting it.

During a recent livestream for the game, the developers at Monolith have revealed that a new endless mode will soon be added to Shadow of War, under the name Shadow Wars.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In it, you’ll be able to take on the fort defense mode however many times that you can fathom, holding off Orc armies or creating your own in the hopes of showing your dominance in the world of Mordor.

Monolith hasn’t provided a release date for this content just yet, but it will release at the same time as the forthcoming first DLC for Shadow of War, Slaughter Tribe, which is likely to drop later this year.

Shadow Wars will be a free update to the game, but if you want to get on board with the Slaughter Tribe Nemesis Expansion, there are two ways to go about getting it. You can either buy it separately for an undisclosed price, or you can plunk down money on the Season Pass, which goes for $40 and includes that expansion, plus the Outlaw Tribe Nemesis Expansion, the Blade of Galadriel Story Expansion, and the Desolation of Mordor Story Expansion. If you purchased the Gold Edition of the game, you’ll already get this stuff, so you won’t have to put down any more money.

Shadow Wars is likely to add plenty of replay value to Shadow of War, which is already an outstanding game in its own right, with plenty of amazing content and lots to do within the world of Mordor, from cutting down enemies to taking them down with a dragon. And you can never get enough of killing Orcs, right? Especially with the Nemesis system that’s in place. Time to teach those that were laughing at you a lesson.

Middle-Earth: Shadow of War is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.