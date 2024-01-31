Minecraft Adds Godzilla DLC

Recently, it was announced that Minecraft would be getting a new crossover with Godzilla. We didn't know the specifics of the collaboration, but developer Mojang tweeted out a spoiler last week teasing Godzilla vs. Kong content via the Minecraft Marketplace Twitter account. Today, Mojang finally pulled back the curtain on exactly what players will be able to dive into when they pick up the new Godzilla content. The new Minecraft pack includes a hub world where you can learn all about the history of the King of Monsters and four different adventures to explore solo or with a group of friends.

What's Included in the Godzilla DLC for Minecraft?

Godzilla is stomping into Minecraft!



As mentioned, there are four different adventure missions for players to jump into. While you can take them on by your lonesome, Mojang will also let you take them on in multiplayer. For some of them, you might need the help as you'll have the chance to go up against Godzilla himself. The first mission is an escape mission. You'll need to spring through a cityscape and elude Godzilla. There are survivors hidden throughout the city, and you'll gain bonus points for rescuing them.

The second adventure has players building a containment field around Godzilla to keep him from destroying the city. If you're feeling brave, you can also take the monster on once he's locked down. There are two more missions included in the pack, but Mojang isn't given any hints about what to expect. Instead, it wants to keep some surprises under wraps for players.

This pack was made by the team at Impress, who players might know from other Minecraft adventures like Backrooms Anomalies and Castle Siege PvP. If you're interested in picking up the Godzilla pack, it will run you 1,510 Minecoins, which works out to roughly $10. The images and teasers posted by Mojang and Impress hint that King Kong and King Ghidorah will also be involved in one or more of the adventures. That info hasn't been officially confirmed by either company, so you'll have to check it out for yourself.

What's Next For Minecraft?

New mod packs for Minecraft are great, but many fans want to know when Mojang is going to release new content for the base game. At Minecraft Live, we learned about several key features coming in Update 1.21. It will bring the new trial chamber, which is a procedurally-generated structure that players can dive into and test their mettle. There's even a trial spawner that dynamically spews out mobs based on how many players are in a party, giving you an easy way to tune difficulty.

On top of that, Update 1.21 will also bring several new mobs and blocks, giving players even more ways to build the dream world. Currently, Mojang is targeting a mid-2024 release date, but that could shift slightly depending on how development progresses.

Minecraft is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, mobile, and PC platforms.