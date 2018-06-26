Minecraft Is Coming to ‘Adventure Time’

It looks like the popular cartoon Adventure Time is showing a little love back for Minecraft, which hosted the show in-game last year, by bringing the popular building game into an upcoming episode!

The show is getting blockier than ever with a new episode that features Finn and crew in the Land of Ooo with … slightly different looks. You can check out a clip of the episode in the video above and we’ve got to say – we’re kind of feeling it!

This is not the first part of the collaboration between Cartoon Network and Mojang and it won’t be the last! Now to see how the Creepers like their new buildings they’ve crafted …

The next adventure is slated to air next month on Cartoon Network! Are you excited to see much blockier versions of our favourite characters? What else would you like to see Minecraft cross over with? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below and tell us all about it!

“Unlikely heroes Finn (a silly kid with an awesome hat) & Jake (a brassy dog with a big kind heart), are the best of friends and always find themselves in the middle of heart pounding escapades as they traverse the mystical Land of Ooo.”

