Minecraft Adds Jurassic World DLC

Minecraft has welcomed yet another DLC collaboration to its blocky world with the introduction of some Jurassic World content that’s available now. Mojang announced the release of the Jurassic World DLC that’s been welcomed to the game’s marketplace and can now be purchased if you’ve got 1,340 spare Minecoins lying around waiting to be spent. It comes with a bunch of dinosaurs to be trained and observed, NPCs to interact with, and quests to embark on while you further your dinosaur research and collections.

Instead of just tossing players to the dinosaurs and wishing them luck against the creatures new to Minecraft, the Jurassic World DLC puts players in control of the experience by promoting them to park manager of the dinosaur setting. If you can imagine what a park manager would get up to in the Jurassic Park and Jurassic World movies, you’ll already have an idea of what you’ll be doing in this new content.

These aren’t just a handful of dinos being added to Minecraft either. Mojang said the DLC will add over 60 dinosaurs including some crossover species just like the hybrids you’d see worked up in labs in the films. There are also 21 different skins to equip your characters with as well as a new Blue Hoodie customization option all included in the bundle.

Stock the gift shop, double-check the security fences and open the Park gates – Jurassic World DLC is here! It’s up to you to craft and train dinosaurs, build exhibits and go on expeditions! Learn more and become the best Jurassic World manager: ↣ https://t.co/bbdHLmtVmA ↢ pic.twitter.com/rPf3lFXEHI — Minecraft (@Minecraft) August 18, 2020

“Welcome to Jurassic World, the only luxury resort to feature dinosaurs!” Mojang said about the new content. “Craft and train dinosaurs, build exhibits, manage the park, and open it for business. Use vehicles and your team of NPCs to solve disasters or go on expeditions to find dino DNA. See how long you can keep the park open for a high score! Includes 21 popular skins and 60+ dinosaurs and hybrids.”

If you want to add this Minecraft DLC to your collection, you can pick it up from the Minecraft Marketplace for 1,340 Minecoins. If you don’t have any Minecoins tied to your accounts right now, it’ll cost you a minimum of $7.99 to get enough to pay for it which doesn’t sound like a bad deal considering how much is included in it.

Minecraft’s Jurassic World DLC is now available on all platforms that support the Bedrock version of the game.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.