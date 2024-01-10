Minecraft Legends Support to End Less Than a Year After Release

Minecraft Legends developer Mojang has announced that it's ending its ongoing support of the game less than a year after launching. Released in April 2023, Minecraft Legends was an "action strategy" title set within the Minecraft universe that Mojang made in tandem with Blackbird Interactive. While it was thought that the game could end up being another successful pillar of the Minecraft series, Mojang has instead decided to now pull the plug.

Announced today on the Minecraft website, Mojang said that it's going to "take a step back from development" on Minecraft Legends. As a result, today's new Snow vs Scouts Lost Legend will be the final one that the game ends up receiving. Moving forward, Legends will continue to be playable but it will bring no more updates or DLC of any sort to the title. To close out its work on the game, Mojang has given Minecraft Legends players one final skin that they can grab in the shop right now.

"Since launch, we've listened to community feedback and implemented a series of changes and tweaks to make the game better. With that complete, we're now going to take a step back from development," Mojang said in its post. "While we won't be releasing any new content (i.e. updates, Lost Legends, or Marketplace DLC) for Minecraft Legends, the fun doesn't stop here. We'll continue having a blast playing the game alongside our community because those rowdy piglins are showing no signs of slowing down. Plus, we're leaving you one last freebie: the Bright-Eyed Hero skin, which you can claim now on Minecraft Legends Marketplace. Illuminate your path forward and continue fighting the good fight!"

Minecraft Legends was the second major Minecraft spin-off that Mojang released following the success of the base game. That other project, Minecraft Dungeons, has gone on to have a much longer lifespan and has received a good number of expansions and other pieces of DLC. Although Mojang didn't point to Minecraft Legends being a failure for the reason behind this decision, it can be inferred that the project likely didn't make as big of an impact which has led to its ongoing work being concluded so soon after launch.

