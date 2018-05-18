You Can Buy Minecraft Let’s Play DVDs in Japan

Minecraft is the best-selling single game, ever. As of earlier this year, it has sold over 144 million copies. And while the buzz around it isn’t what it used to be, it remains incredibly popular, despite being seven years old.

One of the places it was most popular was Japan (it’s still popular there). So it shouldn’t come as a surprise that you can buy Let’s Plays of the game in DVD format. That’s right, Let’s Plays of Minecraft on DVD of all things. In other words, Japan is awesome.

Burning questions like how is this legal; how much does a gem like this cost; where does this exist; how do I get a copy; or is this any good; all remain unanswered, which is probably how the Minecraft gods intended it to be.

If you’re in Japan, or are going to Japan anytime soon, you should hunt down every copy of this and ship them worldwide. The world needs this.

For those of you under a rock on Pluto in the year 4781, Minecraft is a sandbox video game created by Swedish game designer Markus “Notch” Persson, before being later fully developed and published by Mojang, a company founded by Persson.

Released in 2011, the game exploded in a way no game really has ever before, or since (Pokemon Go, Fortnite, and Grand Theft Auto V have come close though). Played by every kid in the world ever, as well as many adults, it is partially responsible for birthing the Let’s Play scene we see today. In other words, we’ve come full circle with this DVD.

Minecraft is so big, that in 2014 Microsoft acquired Mojang and the IP for $2.5 billion, a number that it probably has made back just selling these bad boys (though something tells me Microsoft isn’t getting any cut of this).

Minecraft is available on PC, Mac, Linux Android, iOS, Windows Phone, Xbox 360, Xbox One, PS3, PS4, PlayStation Vita, Raspbeery Pi, Universal Windows Platform, Wii U, Nintendo Switch, New Nintendo 3DS, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire TV, aka every platform ever.

Source: Andrew “Beta 64”