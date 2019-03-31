‘Minecraft’ Shader Pack Makes The Game Look Completely Different

Minecraft has been going strong ever since it launched nearly 10 years ago, with new players showing up all the time to mine their way through various worlds and craft everything imaginable. That said, the title is one that has been popular amongst the modding community and those who create shader and texture packs for the game. One shader pack, however, is rather popular, as it gives Minecraft a complete makeover, but with its recent update, it makes the game look almost unrecognizable. How it is able to do this is through the powers of path tracing.

The shader pack in question is Sonic Ether’s Unbelievable Shaders (SEUS), which has recently received an update that adds path tracing. This is a method of rendering that is akin to ray tracing, in that they both make visuals even more appealing. As we all know, part of Minecraft’s charm is the blocky look that everything has. However, SEUS and its recent update take things to a completely new level, resulting in something that looks downright incredible.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Messing around a bit more you can do indirect lighting and stuff now pic.twitter.com/X8q3msBen7 — notglacier (@notglacier) March 30, 2019

As can be seen in the clips above from Twitter user “notglacier,” the shader pack turns Minecraft into a beautiful adventure that would make one think it isn’t Minecraft at all. Sure there are some elements that are well-known in the game, but it’s difficult not to just stare in complete awe of its beauty.

It’s worth noting that in order to use SEUS, you’ll need somewhat beefy hardware to handle it. The player from the clips above claims to have achieved about 25-40 FPS at its highest settings on a PC that contained an i9-9900k and a GTX 1070 Ti. For those looking to get in on the crisp graphics of this shader pack can head over to the creator’s Patreon page, as it is currently only available to backers.

What do you think about this? Does this shader pack make you want to jump into Minecraft more than ever? Will you be picking it up to try it out? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

Thanks, PC Gamer!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Star Wars: Episode IX , Avengers: Endgame opening early and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!