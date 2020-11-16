Minecraft Adds DLC From The Mandalorian and Original Star Wars Trilogy

✖

The Minecraft marketplace now has a whole lot of Star Wars content, including skins and locations based on the original trilogy of films, as well as The Mandalorian. The crossover offers the biggest DLC mash-up offering in the history of Minecraft. There are 12 planet dioramas to enjoy, a licensed soundtrack, 36 skins, full bespoke texture set, and more. Players will also be able to pilot a number of vehicles from the franchise, including the Razor Crest, X-Wings, and Landspeeders. All in all, it sounds like the kind of thing that should please Star Wars fans old and new alike!

A trailer for the content can be found in the trailer embedded below.

Chewie, we’re home! The official Minecraft Star Wars DLC has landed in the Marketplace, bringing you skins, maps, mobs and more from the Original Trilogy films and #TheMandalorian! So jump into hyperspace and get the DLC today: ↣ https://t.co/g3zpvhkOdb ↢ pic.twitter.com/2ebVln7Kbt — Minecraft (@Minecraft) November 16, 2020

The trailer reveals a number of scenes from the original trilogy and The Mandalorian lovingly recreated in Minecraft. Notably, we see Mando's first encounter with The Child, Luke and Vader's conflict on Bespin, and the assault on Echo Base. The trailer also highlights the use of "Hyperspace travel" to visit each of the 12 planet dioramas. These include locations like Tatooine, Hoth, Endor, Nevarro, and Sorgan.

It will be interesting to see whether or not content from the Star Wars prequel or sequel trilogies are also added to Minecraft at some point! Given the current popularity of The Mandalorian, it makes sense to see content from the series added first, and the original trilogy of films are the ones most near and dear to the hearts of fans. The Mandalorian takes place shortly after the events of Return of the Jedi, so the decision to pair the show and film DLC together makes a bit of sense from a chronological standpoint, as well.

Minecraft is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The Minecraft Star Wars DLC is available now in the Minecraft Marketplace, which can be found right here. The DLC retails for 1340 Minecraft coins.

