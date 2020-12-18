Minecraft Update Adds New Creature

✖

There’s a new critter scurrying around Minecraft now after the release of the latest Snapshot for the Java version of the game. That creature is called the “axolotl,” and like many of Minecraft’s other mobs, it’s modeled after the real-life salamander of the same name. Alongside the release of the axolotls, Mojang provided an overview of the creature in the patch notes for the Snapshot to give players a better idea of what to expect from the newest member of Minecraft.

The axolotls come in a couple of different varieties in Minecraft which can be seen below courtesy of the aptly named Minecraft News Twitter account. The purple and orange variant is the rarest, so consider yourself lucky if you stumble across one of those.

There are 5 types of axolotl

Pink most common

Brown common

Yellow common

Light blue ish pink is uncommon

Purple orange the most rare pic.twitter.com/NfgwkLzBYW — ❄Minecraft News❄ (@_MINECRAFT_LIVE) December 16, 2020

These creatures won’t spawn naturally in the world right now, Mojang said, but they can be spawned from eggs found in players’ creative inventories. They’re also limited to only the Java version of the game and further restricted to the latest Snapshot, but like most everything else that’s tested in those previews, they’ll eventually get a wide release.

Below you’ll find the notes for the latest Snapshot to answer your questions about how the axolotls work in Minecraft. If you’ve got the Java version and want to see them for yourselves, you can opt into the latest Snapshot now.

Minecraft Snapshot 20W51A: Axolotl