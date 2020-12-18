Minecraft Update Adds New Creature
There’s a new critter scurrying around Minecraft now after the release of the latest Snapshot for the Java version of the game. That creature is called the “axolotl,” and like many of Minecraft’s other mobs, it’s modeled after the real-life salamander of the same name. Alongside the release of the axolotls, Mojang provided an overview of the creature in the patch notes for the Snapshot to give players a better idea of what to expect from the newest member of Minecraft.
The axolotls come in a couple of different varieties in Minecraft which can be seen below courtesy of the aptly named Minecraft News Twitter account. The purple and orange variant is the rarest, so consider yourself lucky if you stumble across one of those.
These creatures won’t spawn naturally in the world right now, Mojang said, but they can be spawned from eggs found in players’ creative inventories. They’re also limited to only the Java version of the game and further restricted to the latest Snapshot, but like most everything else that’s tested in those previews, they’ll eventually get a wide release.
Below you’ll find the notes for the latest Snapshot to answer your questions about how the axolotls work in Minecraft. If you’ve got the Java version and want to see them for yourselves, you can opt into the latest Snapshot now.
Minecraft Snapshot 20W51A: Axolotl
- Amphibious!
- Axolotls currently love tropical fish, though this may change. Tropical fish or tropical fish buckets can be used to mate axolotls.
- Axolotls will swim around with you if you’re holding a tropical fish or tropical fish bucket in one of your hands.
- When a player kills a mob that the axolotl was attacking or being attacked by, the axolotl will show its appreciation by granting the player temporary regeneration and removing any mining fatigue effects.
- You can pick up your axolotl in a water bucket and carry it around just like a salmon or cod!
- Axolotls will always chase after squids and other types of fish.
- Axolotls are skittish, but they will attack Drowned and Guardians if you tempt them with their favorite food – tropical fish!
- Axolotls do not like it out of the water and will dry up and begin taking damage if they are out of water for longer than 5 minutes.
- An axolotl will not dry up as long as they are in water or rain.
- Sometimes when an axolotl takes damage, it will pretend to be dead so that it stops being attacked.
- There are four common varieties and 1 rare variety of axolotl.
- Axolotls do not spawn in the world in the world yet, but you can find spawn eggs for them in the creative inventory.