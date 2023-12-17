Minecraft Finally Getting Long Overdue Feature on Xbox Consoles

Minecraft has been around for more than a decade, delivering fans across every major platform with an open-world sandbox full of things to do. Over the years, the developers at Mojang have continuously updated the game with new features, improvements, and bug fixes; however, there's at least one major update Xbox fans have been begging for that hasn't come to Minecraft. That is until Mojang recently dropped the Minecraft Preview 1.20.60.23 preview. Among many other additions, this update adds 4K resolution support to the Xbox Series X/S version of the game, finally giving fans of that system the feature they've been asking about for several years.

Of course, the new 4K support is only a small part of this update. It's also worth noting that this is an experimental patch and isn't quite ready for primetime. Still, with the feature finally included in the preview build, it's only a matter of time before Xbox Series X/S players everywhere can boost Minecraft up to 4K on their device. The other big additions with this patch are the armadillo that won the Mob Vote at Minecraft Live 2023 and the wolf armor you can now craft using the materials gained from the armadillo. There is also a healthy dose of new bug fixes and improvements that run the gamut of things players have been asking for.

Below, you can find the full patch notes for the latest Minecraft preview build. Minecraft is available now on PlayStation, Switch, mobile, Xbox, and PC platforms.

Minecraft Preview 1.20.60.23 Patch Notes

(Photo: Mojang)

EXPERIMENTAL FEATURES

ARMADILLO

Added the Armadillo

The Armadillo is a neutral mob

Drops Armadillo Scutes periodically

Drops Armadillo Scutes when brushed

Spawns in Savannas

Favorite food is Spider Eyes

When an Armadillo detects a threat, it rolls up Threats are: Players who are sprinting Players on a mount or in a vehicle Undead mobs It does not roll up if it is fleeing, in water, in the air, or if being led When an Armadillo is rolled up it does not walk, cannot eat, and will not be tempted by food It continues to scan for threats, and if there are no threats detected for 3 seconds, it will unroll



ARMADILLO SCUTES

Can be used to craft Wolf Armor

Dropped by Armadillos

Dispensers can be used to brush Armadillo Scutes off Armadillos

WOLF ARMOR

Using Wolf Armor on an adult tamed Wolf will equip the armor on the Wolf Only a Wolf's owner can put Wolf Armor on their tamed Wolf, and with this in mind, Dispensers cannot put Wolf Armor on Wolves

Using Shears on a Wolf that is wearing armor will make it drop the armor Only a Wolf's owner can shear a Wolf Armor from it, and with this in mind, Dispensers cannot remove Wolf Armor from Wolves

Wolf Armor gives the same protection as Diamond Horse Armor

If a Wolf dies while wearing armor, it will drop the armor

BLOCKS

Exposed, Weathered, and Oxidized Copper Bulbs in Trial Chambers are now waxed (MCPE-176949)

Trial Spawner randomizes the loot table only once each combat, for all players

COPPER GRATE

Fixed an issue with Waxed Copper Grate transparency (MCPE-177171)

BREEZE

Breeze wind and wind charge rendering have been tweaked

COMMANDS

Added a new command that will hide and reset HUD elements visibility. /hud hide <hud element> /hud reset <hud element>



The HUD elements available are:

paperdoll

armor

tooltips

touch_controls

crosshair

hotbar

health

progress_bar

hunger

air_bubbles

horse_health

all

To use the command, turn on the Upcoming Creator Features toggle.

FEATURES AND BUG FIXES

GAMEPLAY

Fixed a crash occurrence when switching between dimensions frequently (MCPE-166934)

Fixed certain cases that caused players to take unexpected fall damage when performing interactions at specific heights like 62 (MCPE-168518)

Reintroduced a fix for players sometimes taking unexpected fall damage while building blocks while standing on them (MCPE-120140)

Fixed some cases where players could take unexpected fall damage near ledges that they were visibly not falling off of (MCPE-120140)

MOBS

Fixed an issue where mobs, such as Zombies, were unable to pick up full stacks of items from the ground

GRAPHICAL

Added 4k resolution support for Xbox Series consoles

USER INTERFACE

The friends drawer in the new Play screen now allows joining a friend's world with a join button. Please send us your feedback on this new feature here!

UPDATED EDIT WORLD SCREEN

The latest Bedrock Preview introduces a new way of editing your worlds in a new redesigned experience. Some features are not supported yet, but we wanted to give you an early look at what we're building. An updated Edit World experience will gradually be rolled out to players starting today.

Changes: Edit World is being updated with improved navigation, more descriptions, and a new look and feel that matches the new Create New World Screen. It'll be rolled out gradually across Android, iOS, Windows, and Xbox in the following days. We're still working on some things, like support for other platforms, and some minor bugs and improvements. We need some more time to work on these features in order to provide the best possible experience. We would love to hear what you think! Share your feedback on the Feedback Site and put "Edit World" in the title so we can find it.

REALMS

Introduced Realms Stories, a new social hub for your Realm Realms Stories features include: The Story Feed – lets you share your greatest gameplay moments with your fellow Realm members The Timeline – lets you see when other members are playing on the Realm The Members tab – shows a list of all Realm members and their permission levels Please note that Realms Stories will not be accessible the first time you launch 1.20.60.23. To use Realms Stories, launch the game, close it, and then launch it again. You can find more details about this feature on the feedback site, where we also hope you will share your thoughts about the feature. Known issues: The Story Feed won't update with new stories posted by other users until you exit Realms Stories and come back Users that have been invited to the Realm but have not yet joined, and prior members who were in the Realm but have since left, will show up in the Members tab Notifying owners about stories/comments doesn't work Clicking the 'Manage Members' button as a Realm owner can result in a hang Comments may not always appear properly Screen-reader narration isn't finished Realm members don't see themselves in the Members tab



TECHNICAL UPDATES

ADD-ONS AND SCRIPT ENGINE

The "minecraft:geometry.full_block" identifier for the "minecraft:geometry" block component has been added The "minecraft:geometry.full_block" identifier provides a centered 1x1x1 cube geometry When combined with a material_instances component with "render_layer": "opaque", it enables rendering-only capabilities previously included in the "minecraft:unit_cube" component including: Occludes both vanilla and custom neighboring full blocks Culls faces that neighbor vanilla and custom neighboring full blocks to improve rendering performance

Add content error logging to help creators identify content that hits or exceeds the state bit/permutation count per block (MCPE-177045)

GENERAL

Updated listed values for the Vanilla "orientation" block state in documentation

API

Added Biome Registry biome names and StructureFeatureType enum to vanilla metadata generation

COMPONENTS

Added an "interact_filters" field to the "ageable" component, which allows to specify conditions on when the actor can be fed

EDITOR

The Editor and its corresponding API are in early development, and available for keyboard/mouse on Windows PC Bedrock Preview builds. Tag us on social channels with #BedrockEditor.

Learn how to use the Editor, join the GitHub Discussion discussion forum to engage with the team, and get started building extensions via the starter kit and samples.

Updates this week:

Default block for BlockType in Selection tool is now 'grass'.

Scripted property panes will now be scrollable once they reach a certain height.

Editor Playtest pane now supports setting time of day and weather when testing levels, as well as minor tweaks to the layout. Time in the Playtest pane supports either Minecraft time (0-23999) or 24hr time (00:00-23:59).

Added new bindings and support for scripts to be able to push a TypeScript object as a payload on to the transaction stack, and register a set of handler functions which will receive the payload when the transaction system receives an undo or redo event

A Navigation record system has been added to Editor. View the GitHub release notes for more details on features and functionality.

Added an export for stringFromExtension so that it can be used in both internal and external Creator extensions

A new line tool is added to the Editor. View the GitHub release notes for more details on features and functionality.

Editor UI now scales according to the screen resolution rather than the game window size.

Property options in the play/test pane retain their values when the game reloads.

This week we are officially closing the v0.4.X semantic iterations and considering our work towards v0.5 done. View release notes in GitHub for additional details and an aggregate summary of all v0.4.X iteration updates.

MOLANG

Released Molang queries from experimental query.is_cooldown_type query.cooldown_time query.cooldown_time_remaining query.relative_block_has_any_tag query.relative_block_has_all_tags query.block_neighbor_has_any_tag query.block_neighbor_has_all_tags query.block_has_any_tag query.block_has_all_tags query.bone_orientation_trs query.bone_orientation_matrix



EXPERIMENTAL TECHNICAL FEATURES

The "minecraft:unit_cube" block component has been deprecated. Using it in content marked 1.20.60 and beyond will provide a content error Using content marked prior to 1.20.60 will have their "minecraft:unit_cube" block component upgraded to a "minecraft:geometry" block component with a "minecraft:geometry.full_block" identifier, but will maintain backwards compatibility with all behaviors



Updated function addEffect to return the added effect (or undefined if it failed). This change is in beta and does not affect the currently released versions of this function.

Added item dynamic properties Added function clearDynamicProperties(): void – Removes all dynamic properties from the item stack Added function getDynamicProperty(identifier: string): boolean | number | string | Vector3 | undefined – Returns the value of the dynamic property with the given identifier if it exists, otherwise returns undefined Added function getDynamicPropertyIds(): string[] – Returns an array of all dynamic property identifiers on the item stack Added function getDynamicPropertyTotalByteCount(): number – Returns the total byte count of all dynamic properties on the item stack Added function setDynamicProperty(identifier: string, value?: boolean | number | string | Vector3): void – Sets the value of the dynamic property with the given identifier. If the value is undefined, the dynamic property will be removed Added function clearDynamicProperties(): void – Removes all dynamic properties from the item stack Added function getDynamicProperty(identifier: string): boolean | number | string | Vector3 | undefined – Returns the value of the dynamic property with the given identifier if it exists, otherwise returns undefined Added function getDynamicPropertyIds(): string[] – Returns an array of all dynamic property identifiers on the item stack Added function getDynamicPropertyTotalByteCount(): number – Returns the total byte count of all dynamic properties on the item stack Added function setDynamicProperty(identifier: string, value?: boolean | number | string | Vector3): void – Sets the value of the dynamic property with the given identifier. If the value is undefined, the dynamic property will be removed

Added class EntityProjectileComponent. This component is used to shoot a projectile entity and modify its properties

Added interface ProjectileShootOptions. This interface is used with function EntityProjectileComponent.shoot to optionally modify the accuracy of the projectile when shot

Changed cooldown query slot IDs to be required for container slots with more than one index, logging content errors if not provided query.cooldown_time(slotName,slotId) query.cooldown_time_remaining(slotName,slotId) query.is_cooldown_type(cooldownName,slotName,slotId)

